Milan Cortina Logo.png
TEAM USA AND THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS – TONIGHT IN PRIMETIME AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS AND NFL TO OFFER SIGN LANGUAGE PROGRAMMING OF PREGAME AND HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ON NBC SPORTS.COM AND NBC.COM
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS BLANKETS THE BAY AREA WITH FIVE-HOUR SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE FROM LEVI’S STADIUM, TEAM HOTELS, ALCATRAZ ISLAND, A BOAT IN MCCOVEY COVE AND MORE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Ruggiero, Angela.jpg Download

Angela Ruggiero (Olympics)

Women’s Hockey Analyst

Hockey Hall of Fame member and four-time Olympic medalist Angela Ruggiero serves as a women’s hockey analyst at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for her second NBC Olympic assignment.

Ruggiero won gold as a member of the U.S. women’s hockey team that competed at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, and followed that with a pair of silver medals (2002 Salt Lake City and 2010 Vancouver) and a bronze medal (2006 Torino). She is the all-time leader in games played for Team USA hockey (256 games).

Ruggiero attended Harvard University where she helped the Crimson win a national title in 1999. She won the 2004 Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in U.S. women’s collegiate hockey, and is the only defenseman to win the award.

At the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, Ruggiero was elected as a Member of the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes Commission. As a member of the IOC, Ruggiero presented medals to a number of American teams, including the presentation of the gold medal to the U.S. women’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
In 2015, Ruggiero was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, becoming the fourth woman and the only California-born person to be inducted. Ruggiero is also a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hall of Fame.

Ruggiero is the CEO and co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab, a data-driven market research company that helps the world’s leading sports organizations identify and understand their fans, thereby enabling better fan experiences.