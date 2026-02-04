Bree Schaaf (Olympics)

Bree Schaaf returns for her fourth NBC Olympic assignment, having made her broadcasting debut as a skeleton analyst during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

A former American skeleton racer, Schaaf’s career includes an 11th place finish at the 2007 World Championships and sixth at the 2006 World Cup in Calgary. She switched to bobsled in 2007 and is a two-time national champion and two-time America’s Cup champion in the discipline. At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Schaaf drove to a fifth-place finish with brakeman Emily Azevedo in the two-woman bobsled event.

Fast Facts

