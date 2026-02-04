 Skip navigation
Milan Cortina Logo.png
TEAM USA AND THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS – TONIGHT IN PRIMETIME AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS AND NFL TO OFFER SIGN LANGUAGE PROGRAMMING OF PREGAME AND HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ON NBC SPORTS.COM AND NBC.COM
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS BLANKETS THE BAY AREA WITH FIVE-HOUR SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE FROM LEVI’S STADIUM, TEAM HOTELS, ALCATRAZ ISLAND, A BOAT IN MCCOVEY COVE AND MORE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
brendan-burke-2-385x385.png Download

Brendan Burke (Olympics)

Hockey Play-by-Play

Brendan Burke returns as a hockey play-by-play announcer for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, marking his third Olympic assignment. Burke previously served as the play-by-play voice for hockey during the Beijing Olympics and rowing and canoeing during the Tokyo Olympics.

Burke is in his second season as a play-by-play announcer for the NHL on TNT. He also serves as the play-by-play voice for New York Islanders telecasts on MSG+.
Burke previously worked as a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports’ regular- and post-season NHL coverage.

Fast Facts

  • Third Olympics with NBCU
  • Graduated from Ithaca College
  • Native of Fair Lawn, New Jersey