Brendan Burke (Olympics)

Brendan Burke returns as a hockey play-by-play announcer for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, marking his third Olympic assignment. Burke previously served as the play-by-play voice for hockey during the Beijing Olympics and rowing and canoeing during the Tokyo Olympics.

Burke is in his second season as a play-by-play announcer for the NHL on TNT. He also serves as the play-by-play voice for New York Islanders telecasts on MSG+.

Burke previously worked as a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports’ regular- and post-season NHL coverage.

Fast Facts

