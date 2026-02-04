Brian Boucher (Olympics)

Brian Boucher makes his third NBC Olympics assignment at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games as an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ hockey analyst.

Boucher serves as an NHL analyst for Turner Sports. Previously, he served as an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst and a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL on NBC. The former NHL veteran had worked with NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Stanley Cup Final.

Originally a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 NHL Draft, Boucher’s NHL career spanned 13 seasons. The former goaltender played for seven NHL teams, and was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers’ squad that appeared in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Boucher began his broadcasting career as a studio analyst on NHL Network an NBC Sports Philadelphia.

