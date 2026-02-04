 Skip navigation
Screenshot 2026-02-06 173036.jpg Download

Brian Boucher (Olympics)

Hockey ‘Inside-the-Glass’ Analyst

Brian Boucher makes his third NBC Olympics assignment at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games as an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ hockey analyst.

Boucher serves as an NHL analyst for Turner Sports. Previously, he served as an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst and a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL on NBC. The former NHL veteran had worked with NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Stanley Cup Final.

Originally a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 NHL Draft, Boucher’s NHL career spanned 13 seasons. The former goaltender played for seven NHL teams, and was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers’ squad that appeared in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Boucher began his broadcasting career as a studio analyst on NHL Network an NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Fast Facts

  • 3rd overall NBC Olympic assignment
  • Made his debut with NBC Sports as a studio analyst during the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • Holds the NHL record for the longest shutout streak by a goaltender (332 minutes)
  • A native of Woonsocket, R.I., Boucher resides in the Philadelphia area with his wife and two children