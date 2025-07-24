Brian Scalabrine joined NBC Sports Boston in 2015 and, beginning with the 2025-26 season, will serve as a game analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA and occasionally appear in the studio.

A second-round pick out of USC in the 2001 NBA Draft, Scalabrine played 11 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the New Jersey Nets and Boston Celtics. During his career, he played in four NBA Finals, winning one in 2008 with the Celtics and becoming a city fan favorite. Additionally, he spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Benetton Treviso in Italy during his professional basketball career.

Since 2020 NBA, he has been NBC Sports Boston’s primary game analyst for Celtics’ games. He began as the road game analyst in the 2015-16 season. He makes weekly appearances on the network’s Celtics Insider show as well as other NBC Sports Boston programming throughout the year.