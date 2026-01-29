CHAD SALMELA (Olympics)
Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing Analyst
Chad Salmela will reprise his role as NBC Sports’ biathlon and cross-country analyst for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Milan Cortina marks Salmela’s seventh Olympic assignment, having served as an analyst for biathlon and cross-country since the 2002 Salt Lake Games.
Fast Facts
- 7th Olympics with NBC Sports.
- Salmela was a member of the U.S. Biathlon team from 1990-98.
- He was an athlete representative to the U.S. Biathlon Association Board of Directors and U.S. Olympic Committee Athletes Advisory Council from 2000-08.
- Salmela was the biathlon manager at Soldier Hollow with the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.
- Currently serves as coach of the varsity cross-country ski team at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.