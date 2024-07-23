Charmaine Reid (Olympics)
Badminton Analyst
Charmaine Reid serves as a badminton analyst for the Paris Olympics, her second Olympics with NBCUniversal following her debut as a badminton analyst for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
Reid represented Canada in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens as a member of both the singles and doubles teams. The Calgary, Alberta, native won five Canadian National Championships across singles and doubles from 2005-2007 and is a five-time medalist at the Pan American Games.
