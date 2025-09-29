Chris Mannix will serve as NBC Sports’ NBA digital insider and contributor when its coverage of the association begins in October 2025.

Mannix is currently a senior writer focusing on the NBA for Sports Illustrated and has been on the writing staff since 2003. He also hosts SI’s “Open Floor” NBA podcast and frequently contributes to NBC Sports Boston’s coverage of the Boston Celtics, where he’s served many roles, including game analyst, sideline reporter, and pre- and post-game analyst.

Mannix’s critically-acclaimed writing has seen him garner wins from the Pro Basketball Writers Association as well as a nomination for National Sportswriter of the Year in 2022. In addition to basketball, Mannix covers boxing for Sports Illustrated and has served as a ringside analyst and reporter for DAZN Boxing.

Mannix is a graduate of Boston College.