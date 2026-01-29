ERIN HAMLIN-HODGE (Olympics)

Erin Hamlin Hodge returns for her second NBC Olympic assignment, having made her broadcasting debut as a luge analyst during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

A four-time U.S. Olympian, Hamlin Hodge became the first U.S. female luger to medal at a Winter Games when she won bronze in singles at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Hamlin had an illustrious career: a two-time world champion, four-time world medalist, and U.S. Flag Bearer in the Opening Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. She was also the first American women to win a world title in the sport when she won the singles event in 2009.

