HANNAH KEARNEY (Olympics)

Two-time Olympic medalist Hannah Kearney will serve as an aerials and moguls analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Kearney’s first Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.

Kearney is a three-time Olympian, taking home a gold medal in moguls at the 2010 Winter Olympics. She won a bronze medal in moguls at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Additionally, Kearney is a three-time World Championship winner.

