Heather Cox (Olympics)

Heather Cox returns for her ninth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serving as a ski mountaineering and alpine skiing reporter at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. A former college and professional volleyball player, Cox previously served as a reporter for six consecutive Summer Olympic Games covering either indoor or beach volleyball for NBCU.

Cox served as NBC Sports’ sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football in 2017-18, after 22 years at ESPN (1994-2016) where she served as a reporter on ABC and ESPN on a variety of sports, including the NBA, college football and basketball, and the WNBA.

Cox served as a reporter for CBS Sports and Turner Sports and began her broadcasting career in 1993 with Fox Sports Net.

Fast Facts



9 th Olympic assignment for NBCU.

Olympic assignment for NBCU. Spent 22 years at ESPN where she served as a reporter on ABC and ESPN for several different sports.

Played professional volleyball in the National Volleyball Association as team captain of the Sacramento Stars.

@HeatherCoxNBC

