Heather Cox (Olympics)

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Milan Opening Ceremony.jpg
NBC AND PEACOCK TO PRESENT UNPRECEDENTED LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET, WITH PRIMETIME COVERAGE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC AND PEACOCK TO PRESENT UNPRECEDENTED LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET, WITH PRIMETIME COVERAGE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Heather Cox Headshot Download

Heather Cox (Olympics)

Reporter, Ski Mountaineering & Alpine Skiing

Heather Cox returns for her ninth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serving as a ski mountaineering and alpine skiing reporter at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. A former college and professional volleyball player, Cox previously served as a reporter for six consecutive Summer Olympic Games covering either indoor or beach volleyball for NBCU.

Cox served as NBC Sports’ sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football in 2017-18, after 22 years at ESPN (1994-2016) where she served as a reporter on ABC and ESPN on a variety of sports, including the NBA, college football and basketball, and the WNBA.

Cox served as a reporter for CBS Sports and Turner Sports and began her broadcasting career in 1993 with Fox Sports Net.

Fast Facts

  • 9th Olympic assignment for NBCU.
  • Spent 22 years at ESPN where she served as a reporter on ABC and ESPN for several different sports.
  • Played professional volleyball in the National Volleyball Association as team captain of the Sacramento Stars.

@HeatherCoxNBC