Jamie-Sinclair-162.jpg Download

Jamie Sinclair (Olympics)

Curling Analyst

Three-time U.S. National Championship curler Jamie Sinclair will serve as a curling analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Sinclair’s third Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, having previously served as an analyst during the 2022 Beijing and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Sinclair is the creator of Curl Up With Jamie, a YouTube channel and private coaching business that is dedicated to making curling enjoyable, accessible, and educational.

Fast Facts

  • Serving as a curling analyst for her third consecutive Winter Olympics (2022 Beijing and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games).
  • Analyst for the 2023 World University Games.
  • Three-time U.S. national champion (2017, 2018, 2019).
  • Two-time U.S. national champion runner-up (2020, 2021).
  • Creator of Curl Up With Jamie, a YouTube channel and private coaching business.
  • 2014 CIS/CAA Curling Champion.
  • Graduate of Carleton University.

@jamiesinclair21