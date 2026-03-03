Jason Benetti, a critically acclaimed Major League Baseball voice since 2011, joined NBC Sports on a full-time basis in March 2026, handling play-by-play for the Sunday Night Baseball primetime package on NBC and Peacock.

Previously with NBC Sports, Benetti served as the voice of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock in 2022 and was the play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports coverage of baseball at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.

In the spring of 2026, Benetti began his third season as the TV voice of the Detroit Tigers, following eight years calling Chicago White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago (2016-2023).

On the national stage, Benetti most recently worked at Fox Sports (since 2022), contributing to the network’s live coverage of MLB, NFL, college football, and college basketball. Previously at ESPN (2011-22), he called MLB games on ESPN and ESPN Radio, including Statcast AI coverage of the MLB Wild Card and Home Run Derby. Benetti also handled college football and basketball play-by-play at ESPN, broadcast select games for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, and frequently calls the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for Westwood One Radio.

From 2010 to 2014, Benetti served as the lead play-by-play commentator for the Syracuse Chiefs, (the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate), after joining the team’s broadcast team in 2009.

Benetti graduated from Syracuse University in 2005 with bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism, economics, and psychology, and earned his J.D. from Wake Forest School of Law in 2011. As an undergraduate at Syracuse, he called Syracuse Orange football, basketball and lacrosse for WAER-FM.

Benetti has returned to his alma mater as an adjunct professor of sports broadcasting at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Benetti also serves as an Ambassador for the New York City-based Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Through CPF, he’s developed a series of public service announcement cartoons entitled “Awkward Moments”, which illuminate the daily interactions of a person with cerebral palsy.

