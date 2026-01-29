JEN BOTTERILL (Olympics)

Three-time Olympic hockey gold medalist Jen Botterill makes her NBC Olympics debut as a women’s hockey “Inside the Glass” analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Botterill won the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2002, 2006, and 2010 Winter Olympics. She capped her international career by assisting on the game-winning goal in the 2010 gold medal game, in which Canada defeated the U.S., 2-0, in Vancouver. A 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Botterill is also a five-time world champion with Team Canada.

Botterill currently serves as an NHL analyst for Turner Sports.

Fast Facts



NBC Olympics debut

Three-time Olympic hockey gold medalist with Team Canada

2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee

Two-time Patty Kazmaier Award winner during her time at Harvard University, which annually goes to the best women’s college hockey player. The only player in history to win the award twice (2001, 2003).

@jenbotterill

