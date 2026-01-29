JOEY CHEEK (Olympics)
Speed Skating Analyst
Olympic gold medalist Joey Cheek will return for his third NBC Olympics as a speed skating analyst for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Cheek won three Olympic medals between two Winter Games – 1000m bronze in 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, and 500m gold and 1000m silver in 2006 Torino Olympics – before retiring after the 2005-06 season. Cheek made his broadcast debut in 2015.
Fast Facts
- Made NBC Olympics debut in PyeongChang in the same role.
- Won gold in the 500m and silver in the 1000m at the 2006 Torino Olympics, took home bronze in the 1000m at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.
- Four-time world medalist, including a 2006 world sprint championship.
- Cheek made his broadcast debut in 2015.
- Was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2006 and one of the U.S. Olympic Committee’s 2006 “Athletes of the Year.”
@JoeyCheek