JOEY CHEEK (Olympics)

Olympic gold medalist Joey Cheek will return for his third NBC Olympics as a speed skating analyst for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Cheek won three Olympic medals between two Winter Games – 1000m bronze in 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, and 500m gold and 1000m silver in 2006 Torino Olympics – before retiring after the 2005-06 season. Cheek made his broadcast debut in 2015.

Fast Facts



Made NBC Olympics debut in PyeongChang in the same role.

Four-time world medalist, including a 2006 world sprint championship.

Was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2006 and one of the U.S. Olympic Committee’s 2006 “Athletes of the Year.”

@JoeyCheek

