John Morgan (Olympics)

John Morgan returns as NBC Olympics’ bobsled analyst for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for his 12th consecutive Winter Olympics broadcasting assignment, and seventh with NBC Olympics.

Morgan made his Olympic broadcasting debut at the 1984 Sarajevo Games as the bobsled and skeleton analyst and reprised that role at all eight Olympic Winter Games that followed, including his most recent Games in Sochi in 2014.

A native of Lake Placid, N.Y., and born in a family of bobsledders including his father and brother, Morgan competed with the U.S. National Bobsled Team from 1976-1979. In 1983, he founded JFM Sports, which produces bobsled, skeleton, luge and rugby programming, and, beginning in the mid-1990s, the Federation of International Bobsled and Tobogganing (FIBT) World Cup Tour global feed.

Fast Facts

