2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS BLANKETS THE BAY AREA WITH FIVE-HOUR SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE FROM LEVI’S STADIUM, TEAM HOTELS, ALCATRAZ ISLAND, A BOAT IN MCCOVEY COVE AND MORE
Milan Cortina Logo.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRIMETIME MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREVIEW SHOW, ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS, IS TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
John Morgan (Olympics)

Bobsled Analyst

John Morgan returns as NBC Olympics’ bobsled analyst for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for his 12th consecutive Winter Olympics broadcasting assignment, and seventh with NBC Olympics.

Morgan made his Olympic broadcasting debut at the 1984 Sarajevo Games as the bobsled and skeleton analyst and reprised that role at all eight Olympic Winter Games that followed, including his most recent Games in Sochi in 2014.

A native of Lake Placid, N.Y., and born in a family of bobsledders including his father and brother, Morgan competed with the U.S. National Bobsled Team from 1976-1979. In 1983, he founded JFM Sports, which produces bobsled, skeleton, luge and rugby programming, and, beginning in the mid-1990s, the Federation of International Bobsled and Tobogganing (FIBT) World Cup Tour global feed.

Fast Facts

  • 12th Winter Olympics overall; seventh with NBC Sports
  • Network coordinator of FIBT Television
  • World Cup series analyst for bobsled and skeleton for the Speed Channel from 2002-2007 and NBCSports.com from 2007-2008
  • Named an honorary member of the FIBT in 2002
  • Inducted into the 2013 USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame for his service to the sport
  • Executive director of the Bo-Dyn Bobsled Project, Inc., a nonprofit organization that designs and manufactures made-in-the USA bobsleds
  • Made a cameo appearance as himself alongside play-by-play announcer Al Trautwig in the 1993 film Cool Runnings
  • He and his wife, Marie, reside in Lake Placid, N.Y.