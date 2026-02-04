John Morgan (Olympics)
Bobsled Analyst
John Morgan returns as NBC Olympics’ bobsled analyst for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for his 12th consecutive Winter Olympics broadcasting assignment, and seventh with NBC Olympics.
Morgan made his Olympic broadcasting debut at the 1984 Sarajevo Games as the bobsled and skeleton analyst and reprised that role at all eight Olympic Winter Games that followed, including his most recent Games in Sochi in 2014.
A native of Lake Placid, N.Y., and born in a family of bobsledders including his father and brother, Morgan competed with the U.S. National Bobsled Team from 1976-1979. In 1983, he founded JFM Sports, which produces bobsled, skeleton, luge and rugby programming, and, beginning in the mid-1990s, the Federation of International Bobsled and Tobogganing (FIBT) World Cup Tour global feed.
Fast Facts
- 12th Winter Olympics overall; seventh with NBC Sports
- Network coordinator of FIBT Television
- World Cup series analyst for bobsled and skeleton for the Speed Channel from 2002-2007 and NBCSports.com from 2007-2008
- Named an honorary member of the FIBT in 2002
- Inducted into the 2013 USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame for his service to the sport
- Executive director of the Bo-Dyn Bobsled Project, Inc., a nonprofit organization that designs and manufactures made-in-the USA bobsleds
- Made a cameo appearance as himself alongside play-by-play announcer Al Trautwig in the 1993 film Cool Runnings
- He and his wife, Marie, reside in Lake Placid, N.Y.