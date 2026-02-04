 Skip navigation
john shuster.jpg Download

John Shuster (Olympics)

Curling Analyst
Gold Zone Analyst

Five-time member of the U.S. Olympic curling team and leader of the 2018 gold medal-winning crew John Shuster makes his NBC Olympics debut, serving as a curling analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Shuster also serves as an analyst of the Gold Zone whip-around show, making its Winter Games debut on Peacock and NBCSN.

Shuster made his Olympic debut at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics, where the U.S. men’s curling team won a bronze medal, the first Olympic medal in the sport for Team USA. At the Pyeongchang Games, Shuster’s double take-out in the eighth end led to the U.S. scoring a decisive five points vs. Sweden and their historic first-ever Olympic gold in curling.

He was named the opening flagbearer for Team USA at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Fast Facts

  • Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics
  • Serves as analyst for curling and Gold Zone
  • Five-time Olympian (2022 Beijing, 2018 PyeongChang, 2014 Sochi, 2010 Vancouver, and 2006 Turin)
  • Won gold medal 2018 Olympics and bronze medal at 2006 Olympics
  • The only U.S. curler to compete at five Olympic Games and to win multiple Olympic medals
  • Ten-time men’s curling national champion in men’s curling, skipping for seven of the 10 teams
  • Placed third at world championships in 2019 (Doubles - Mixed) and 2016 (Team - Men)
  • Curls for the Duluth Curling Club
  • Co-owner of Duluth FC, a semi-professional soccer team, which competes in the National Premier Soccer League
  • Wife, Sara, is his coach in mixed doubles, and has two sons who are competitive junior curlers