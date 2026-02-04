John Shuster (Olympics)

Five-time member of the U.S. Olympic curling team and leader of the 2018 gold medal-winning crew John Shuster makes his NBC Olympics debut, serving as a curling analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Shuster also serves as an analyst of the Gold Zone whip-around show, making its Winter Games debut on Peacock and NBCSN.

Shuster made his Olympic debut at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics, where the U.S. men’s curling team won a bronze medal, the first Olympic medal in the sport for Team USA. At the Pyeongchang Games, Shuster’s double take-out in the eighth end led to the U.S. scoring a decisive five points vs. Sweden and their historic first-ever Olympic gold in curling.

He was named the opening flagbearer for Team USA at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Fast Facts



Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics

Serves as analyst for curling and Gold Zone