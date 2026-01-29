JOHNNY SPILLANE (Olympics)
Cross-Country Skiing and Ski Jumping Analyst
Three-time Olympic silver medalist Johnny Spillane returns for his third NBC Olympics assignment as a cross-country skiing and ski jumping analyst for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.
Spillane won three Nordic combined silver medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics (men’s individual large hill, men’s individual normal hill and the team event)—the most career Olympic medals by an American in the sport and tied for the most Nordic Olympic medals in a single Games. He was previously the first American to win a gold medal in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships (2003).
Fast Facts
- 3rd Olympic assignment
- Three-time Olympian (2002, 2006, and 2010) who made history at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games when he became just the third American to medal in a Nordic event.
- Earned three silver medals in Vancouver in men’s individual large hill, men’s individual normal hill and the team event
- Six-time World Cup medalist and four-time U.S. champion
- In 2003, he became the first American to win a gold medal at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships