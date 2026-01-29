JOHNNY SPILLANE (Olympics)

Three-time Olympic silver medalist Johnny Spillane returns for his third NBC Olympics assignment as a cross-country skiing and ski jumping analyst for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Spillane won three Nordic combined silver medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics (men’s individual large hill, men’s individual normal hill and the team event)—the most career Olympic medals by an American in the sport and tied for the most Nordic Olympic medals in a single Games. He was previously the first American to win a gold medal in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships (2003).

Fast Facts

