KATHERINE REUTTER-ADAMEK (Olympics)

Two-time short track speed skating Olympic medalist Katherine Reutter-Adamek makes her NBC Sports coverage debut as a short track analyst for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Reutter-Adamek became the first U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic short track medal in 16 years, when she won silver (1000m) and bronze (3000m) relay at the 2010 Vancouver Games. In 2011, she became the only American woman to win a World Cup Overall Title. She took home three individual medals at the 2011 World Championships, including gold in the 1500m, making her the first American woman to win a world title in short track since Bonnie Blair in 1986.

Fast Facts



Makes NBC Olympics debut as a short track speed skating analyst

Four-time U.S. 1000m Champion

Currently serves as a renowned performance coach specializing in mental skills training

@katadamek

