KATHERINE REUTTER-ADAMEK (Olympics)

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
KATHERINE REUTTER-ADAMEK.jfif Download

KATHERINE REUTTER-ADAMEK (Olympics)

Short Track Analyst

Two-time short track speed skating Olympic medalist Katherine Reutter-Adamek makes her NBC Sports coverage debut as a short track analyst for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Reutter-Adamek became the first U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic short track medal in 16 years, when she won silver (1000m) and bronze (3000m) relay at the 2010 Vancouver Games. In 2011, she became the only American woman to win a World Cup Overall Title. She took home three individual medals at the 2011 World Championships, including gold in the 1500m, making her the first American woman to win a world title in short track since Bonnie Blair in 1986.

Fast Facts

  • Makes NBC Olympics debut as a short track speed skating analyst
  • Four-time U.S. 1000m Champion
  • Currently serves as a renowned performance coach specializing in mental skills training

@katadamek