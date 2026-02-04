Kevin Martin (Olympics)

Kevin Martin returns as a curling analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This marks Martin’s third Olympic assignment, taking on the same role from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2014 Sochi in 2014.

Martin is one of Canada’s top curlers over the last 20 years, and holds the Olympic curling record for most victories, with 20 total wins at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and the 2010 Vancouver Games. Martin’s team went undefeated during round-robin play at Vancouver in 2010, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat since 1924. Martin’s team defeated Norway to earn his first gold medal, after winning silver in Salt Lake City in 2002. Martin also participated in Albertville (1992), when curling was a demonstration sport, and finished fourth.

Fast Facts

