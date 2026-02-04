 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS BLANKETS THE BAY AREA WITH FIVE-HOUR SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE FROM LEVI’S STADIUM, TEAM HOTELS, ALCATRAZ ISLAND, A BOAT IN MCCOVEY COVE AND MORE
Milan Cortina Logo.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRIMETIME MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREVIEW SHOW, ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS, IS TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Kevin Martin.png Download

Kevin Martin (Olympics)

Curling Analyst

Kevin Martin returns as a curling analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This marks Martin’s third Olympic assignment, taking on the same role from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2014 Sochi in 2014.

Martin is one of Canada’s top curlers over the last 20 years, and holds the Olympic curling record for most victories, with 20 total wins at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and the 2010 Vancouver Games. Martin’s team went undefeated during round-robin play at Vancouver in 2010, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat since 1924. Martin’s team defeated Norway to earn his first gold medal, after winning silver in Salt Lake City in 2002. Martin also participated in Albertville (1992), when curling was a demonstration sport, and finished fourth.

Fast Facts

  • Third Olympics overall with NBC Sports
  • First skip to win a career Grand Slam
  • Won gold in Vancouver (2010) and silver in Salt Lake City (2002)
  • Eighteen-time Grand Slam title winner on the World Curling Tour
  • Won four titles at the Tim Horton’s Brier, Canada’s annual men’s curling championship
  • Currently resides in Edmonton, Alberta, with his wife, Shauna, and children, Karrick, Kalycia and Mykaela