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MIKE TOMLIN JOINS NBC SPORTS’ “FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA”
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NBA PLAYOFFS RETURN TO NBC SPORTS DELIVERS BIG VIEWERSHIP GAINS OVER FIRST THREE NIGHTS
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JOHN FANTA JOINS NBC SPORTS’ KENTUCKY DERBY ANNOUNCE TEAM

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
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ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Mike Tomlin - FNIA.jpg
MIKE TOMLIN JOINS NBC SPORTS’ “FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA”
NBA on NBC PB.png
NBA PLAYOFFS RETURN TO NBC SPORTS DELIVERS BIG VIEWERSHIP GAINS OVER FIRST THREE NIGHTS
CDP-29201_Derby_Logo_Stacked_RGB_Color-Full_v1.png
JOHN FANTA JOINS NBC SPORTS’ KENTUCKY DERBY ANNOUNCE TEAM

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
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Mike Tomlin - FNIA.jpg Download

Mike Tomlin

NFL Analyst

In April 2026, Mike Tomlin was named as a studio analyst for Football Night in America, NBC Sports’ weekly NFL pregame show and the most-watched studio show in sports.

Tomlin served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for 19 seasons (2007–2025), completing one of the most consistent and influential tenures in modern NFL history. Following his decision to step away from coaching following the 2025 season, he stands among the longest-tenured head coaches in North American professional sports and finished tied for ninth in NFL history in regular-season wins, compiling a 193–114–2 record.

Tomlin led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII -- becoming the youngest head coach to win a Lombardi Trophy at age 36 -- in just his second season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 27–23, in one of the most dramatic finishes in Super Bowl history, highlighted by Santonio Holmes’s game-winning touchdown reception with 35 seconds remaining from Ben Roethlisberger and a Super Bowl-record 100-yard interception return by James Harrison. Tomlin and the Steelers won the AFC Championship two years later before falling to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

Across his 19 seasons, Tomlin never recorded a losing season -- an unprecedented achievement in the salary-cap era -- while consistently keeping the Steelers in postseason contention, including multiple AFC Championship Game appearances.

A native of Newport News, Va., and graduate of The College of William & Mary, where he played wide receiver, Tomlin began his coaching career in 1995 at Virginia Military Institute. He entered the NFL in 2001 as defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, later serving as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 before being named head coach of the Steelers in 2007.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected leaders in professional sports, Tomlin is known for his messaging, accountability, and ability to connect across generations. He coached a broad spectrum of elite talent -- including Ben Roethlisberger, Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, T. J. Watt, and Cameron Heyward -- and, in his final season, coached four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, while influencing a generation of players and coaches across the league.

Across nearly two decades, Tomlin’s tenure was defined not only by championships, but by sustained competitiveness, adaptability, and cultural stability in a league defined by constant change. His perspective on leadership, team dynamics, and high-performance decision-making -- combined with his distinctive, direct communication style -- has made him one of the most compelling and authoritative voices in the game.

Tomlin also served for more than 10 years on the NFL Competition Committee, contributing to the evolution of league rules and gameplay. He and his wife, Kiya Tomlin, a clothing designer, have three children, including two sons who played college football and a daughter who competes in gymnastics at the University of Georgia.