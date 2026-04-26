In April 2026, Mike Tomlin was named as a studio analyst for Football Night in America, NBC Sports’ weekly NFL pregame show and the most-watched studio show in sports.

Tomlin served as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for 19 seasons (2007–2025), completing one of the most consistent and influential tenures in modern NFL history. Following his decision to step away from coaching following the 2025 season, he stands among the longest-tenured head coaches in North American professional sports and finished tied for ninth in NFL history in regular-season wins, compiling a 193–114–2 record.

Tomlin led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII -- becoming the youngest head coach to win a Lombardi Trophy at age 36 -- in just his second season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 27–23, in one of the most dramatic finishes in Super Bowl history, highlighted by Santonio Holmes’s game-winning touchdown reception with 35 seconds remaining from Ben Roethlisberger and a Super Bowl-record 100-yard interception return by James Harrison. Tomlin and the Steelers won the AFC Championship two years later before falling to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

Across his 19 seasons, Tomlin never recorded a losing season -- an unprecedented achievement in the salary-cap era -- while consistently keeping the Steelers in postseason contention, including multiple AFC Championship Game appearances.

A native of Newport News, Va., and graduate of The College of William & Mary, where he played wide receiver, Tomlin began his coaching career in 1995 at Virginia Military Institute. He entered the NFL in 2001 as defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, later serving as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 before being named head coach of the Steelers in 2007.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected leaders in professional sports, Tomlin is known for his messaging, accountability, and ability to connect across generations. He coached a broad spectrum of elite talent -- including Ben Roethlisberger, Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, T. J. Watt, and Cameron Heyward -- and, in his final season, coached four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, while influencing a generation of players and coaches across the league.

Across nearly two decades, Tomlin’s tenure was defined not only by championships, but by sustained competitiveness, adaptability, and cultural stability in a league defined by constant change. His perspective on leadership, team dynamics, and high-performance decision-making -- combined with his distinctive, direct communication style -- has made him one of the most compelling and authoritative voices in the game.

Tomlin also served for more than 10 years on the NFL Competition Committee, contributing to the evolution of league rules and gameplay. He and his wife, Kiya Tomlin, a clothing designer, have three children, including two sons who played college football and a daughter who competes in gymnastics at the University of Georgia.