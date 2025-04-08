 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Darryl Jefferson Control Room.JPG
NBC SPORTS’ DARRYL JEFFERSON WINS SMPTE DAVID SARNOFF MEDAL
NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COURTSIDE REPORTERS AND NBA INSIDER FOR UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE
USATF PB.png
PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS EZRA FRECH AND HUNTER WOODHALL HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF USATF PARA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SATURDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Darryl Jefferson Control Room.JPG
NBC SPORTS’ DARRYL JEFFERSON WINS SMPTE DAVID SARNOFF MEDAL
NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COURTSIDE REPORTERS AND NBA INSIDER FOR UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE
USATF PB.png
PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS EZRA FRECH AND HUNTER WOODHALL HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF USATF PARA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SATURDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Luck

Horse Racing Reporter

Nick Luck serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Luck made his NBC Sports debut in 2012 at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and worked his first Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports in 2018. In addition, he has co-hosted coverage of Royal Ascot since NBC Sports began presenting the event in 2017.

Luck also hosts The Nick Luck Daily Podcast, which focuses on the world of racing, and covers major international events for networks in Australia, Hong Kong, and throughout the Middle East.

From 2010 through 2016, Luck presented Channel 4 Racing which aired horse racing coverage on Channel 4 and More4 in the U.K. Luck has been named Horserace Writers’ & Photographers’ Association Broadcaster of the Year in the U.K. eight times.

In 2017, he became the BBC Equestrian commentator, and has since covered the Olympia Horse Show, Badminton Horse Trials, Burghley Horse Trials and the Olympic Games for BBC.

Luck resides in Teddington, England with his wife Laura and their three daughters.