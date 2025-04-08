Nick Luck serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Luck made his NBC Sports debut in 2012 at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and worked his first Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports in 2018. In addition, he has co-hosted coverage of Royal Ascot since NBC Sports began presenting the event in 2017.

Luck also hosts The Nick Luck Daily Podcast, which focuses on the world of racing, and covers major international events for networks in Australia, Hong Kong, and throughout the Middle East.

From 2010 through 2016, Luck presented Channel 4 Racing which aired horse racing coverage on Channel 4 and More4 in the U.K. Luck has been named Horserace Writers’ & Photographers’ Association Broadcaster of the Year in the U.K. eight times.

In 2017, he became the BBC Equestrian commentator, and has since covered the Olympia Horse Show, Badminton Horse Trials, Burghley Horse Trials and the Olympic Games for BBC.

Luck resides in Teddington, England with his wife Laura and their three daughters.