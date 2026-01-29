 Skip navigation
Nicole Auerbach Press Box Download

Nicole Auerbach (Olympics)

Cross Country Skiing and Ski Jumping Reporter

Nicole Auerbach makes her Olympic debut as a cross-country skiing and ski jumping reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Auerbach joined NBC in 2023 as a part of the Big Ten College Countdown and expanded her role to cover college basketball and other college sports across NBC Sports’ platforms.

Fast Facts

  • 1st Olympic assignment
  • Leader insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10
  • Became the youngest winner of the National Sports Media Association’s coveted national sportswriter of the year award in 2021
  • Spent seven years as a senior writer for The Athletic and 10 years as a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network

@NicoleAuerbach