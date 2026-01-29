Nicole Auerbach (Olympics)
Cross Country Skiing and Ski Jumping Reporter
Nicole Auerbach makes her Olympic debut as a cross-country skiing and ski jumping reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
Auerbach joined NBC in 2023 as a part of the Big Ten College Countdown and expanded her role to cover college basketball and other college sports across NBC Sports’ platforms.
Fast Facts
- 1st Olympic assignment
- Leader insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10
- Became the youngest winner of the National Sports Media Association’s coveted national sportswriter of the year award in 2021
- Spent seven years as a senior writer for The Athletic and 10 years as a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network
@NicoleAuerbach