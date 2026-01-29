Nicole Auerbach (Olympics)

Nicole Auerbach makes her Olympic debut as a cross-country skiing and ski jumping reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Auerbach joined NBC in 2023 as a part of the Big Ten College Countdown and expanded her role to cover college basketball and other college sports across NBC Sports’ platforms.

Fast Facts



1 st Olympic assignment

Olympic assignment Leader insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10

Became the youngest winner of the National Sports Media Association’s coveted national sportswriter of the year award in 2021

Spent seven years as a senior writer for The Athletic and 10 years as a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network

@NicoleAuerbach

