Samantha Peszek will make her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer in Paris, serving as a gymnastics analyst.

Peszek was a member of the silver medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as well as the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2007 World Championships. Peszek also had a decorated collegiate career at UCLA, winning three individual NCAA championships before retiring from competition in 2015.