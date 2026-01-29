 Skip navigation
scott-hamilton (1).jpg

SCOTT HAMILTON (Olympics)

Olympic Correspondent

Gold medalist Scott Hamilton will serve as a host for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in his 10th Olympics assignment overall and seventh with NBC Sports.

Hamilton won the gold medal in men’s figure skating at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics and is a member of the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and World Figure Skating Hall of Fame. A four-time world champion, he also won five Grand Prix titles and four U.S. Championships during his illustrious career.

Hamilton previously served as a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports from 2002 to 2018, was a contributor and analyst on Olympic Ice, a live daily figure skating preview show on NBCSN that aired during the 2018 PyeongChang Games and correspondent on Peacock at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

An active philanthropist and four-time cancer survivor, Hamilton serves as an official spokesperson for his own CARES Initiative (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Center in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as Target House at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. In conjunction with CARES and the Cleveland Clinic, Hamilton manages Chemocare.com. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics.

Fast Facts

  • 10th Olympics overall, seventh with NBCU
  • Was previously a correspondent for Peacock in Beijing, a contributor and analyst at the 2018 Winter Games, and a figure skating analyst from 2002 to 2018.
  • Won the gold medal in men’s figure skating at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.
  • A member of the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
  • Won four world championships, five Grand Prix titles and four U.S. Championships.
  • Served as a contributor and analyst on Olympic Ice, a live daily figure skating preview show on NBCSN, during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
  • An official spokesperson for his own CARES Initiative (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) and Target House at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
  • In conjunction with CARES and the Cleveland Clinic, manages Chemocare.com.
  • Serves on the board of directors for Special Olympics.