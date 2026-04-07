 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Sue Bird Announcement.jpg
SUE BIRD TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS WNBA STUDIO ANALYST IN MAY 2026
Breeders Cup
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES 2026 CHALLENGE SERIES TELEVISION SCHEDULE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Sue Bird Announcement.jpg
SUE BIRD TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS WNBA STUDIO ANALYST IN MAY 2026
Breeders Cup
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES 2026 CHALLENGE SERIES TELEVISION SCHEDULE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
SUE BIRD HEADSHOT - PC Raven Varona A Touch More.jpg Download

Sue Bird

WNBA Analyst

Sue Bird joins NBC Sports as an analyst for its coverage of the WNBA that begins with the 2026 season.

After a celebrated career spanning three decades, Sue Bird continues to leave her mark on the WNBA, women’s basketball, and the broader world of women’s sports.

Bird retired in 2022 after a historic run as the world’s premier point guard, during which she won five Olympic gold medals, four World Championship medals, two NCAA championships, and four WNBA titles. She is also a five-time EuroLeague champion, a thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, the 2021 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists, and was voted by fans as one of the WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time.

In 2024, Sue’s jersey was retired by the Seattle Storm (making her only the second player in franchise history to receive that honor) and officially joined the team’s ownership group. Last year, she became the first player in WNBA history to have her own statue. Bird was inducted into both the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and she currently serves as the first-ever Managing Director of USA Women’s Basketball for the upcoming Olympic cycle. She will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame later this year.

Bird is also a part-owner of both the WNBA’s Seattle Storm franchise and the National Women’s Soccer League franchise Gotham FC as a minority investor. A trusted voice in the media, she is host of the podcast “Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird” and co-host with legendary United States Women’s National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe of “A Touch More: The Podcast”.