Sue Bird joins NBC Sports as an analyst for its coverage of the WNBA that begins with the 2026 season.



After a celebrated career spanning three decades, Sue Bird continues to leave her mark on the WNBA, women’s basketball, and the broader world of women’s sports.

Bird retired in 2022 after a historic run as the world’s premier point guard, during which she won five Olympic gold medals, four World Championship medals, two NCAA championships, and four WNBA titles. She is also a five-time EuroLeague champion, a thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, the 2021 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists, and was voted by fans as one of the WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time.



In 2024, Sue’s jersey was retired by the Seattle Storm (making her only the second player in franchise history to receive that honor) and officially joined the team’s ownership group. Last year, she became the first player in WNBA history to have her own statue. Bird was inducted into both the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and she currently serves as the first-ever Managing Director of USA Women’s Basketball for the upcoming Olympic cycle. She will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame later this year.



Bird is also a part-owner of both the WNBA’s Seattle Storm franchise and the National Women’s Soccer League franchise Gotham FC as a minority investor. A trusted voice in the media, she is host of the podcast “Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird” and co-host with legendary United States Women’s National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe of “A Touch More: The Podcast”.