Ted Ligety (Olympics)
Men’s Hill Analyst
Ted Ligety serves as a men’s hill analyst at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for his second NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as an alpine skiing analyst at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
One of U.S. Skiing’s most-decorated athletes, Ligety is a four-time Olympian who won a gold medal in giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and a gold in the combined at Torino in 2006.
Ligety joined NBC Sports’ alpine skiing coverage for the women’s giant slalom and slalom events in Killington, Vt., in Nov. 2021, and the Birds of Prey Super-G and downhill races at Beaver Creek, Colo, in Dec. 2021. He also served as a guest analyst for NBC Sports in March 2021 for the men’s giant slalom and slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, and the women’s slalom in Are, Sweden.
Fast Facts
- Second NBC Olympics assignment
- Four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic gold medalist
- Won a gold medal in giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and a gold in the combined at Torino in 2006
- Five-time World Cup champion in giant slalom
@tedligety