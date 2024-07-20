Tiffany Blackmon (Olympics)
Soccer Reporter
Tiffany Blackmon makes her debut as a soccer reporter for Team USA men’s matches during NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Blackmon, a former collegiate soccer player at Georgia State, is a sideline reporter for CBS Sports, including coverage of the NFL, college football, and the WNBA. She also co-hosts The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.
Fast Facts
- NBCU Olympic debut
- Played soccer collegiately at Georgia State
- Daughter of former NFL linebacker Don Blackmon