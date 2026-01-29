Tom Wallisch (Olympics)

Tom Wallisch, 2013 freestyle world ski champion, will serve as a freestyle snowboarding analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Wallisch’s second Olympic assignment with NBC Sports after having previously served in the same role for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Wallisch won the Slopestyle event at the 2012 Winter X Games and holds the world record for the longest urban rail slide on skis (424 feet).

Second Olympics assignment for NBC Sports after serving as freestyle snowboarding analyst during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Won slopestyle gold at the 2013 FIS Freestyle World Championship.

Slopestyle gold medalist at 2012 Winter X Games.

Named to ESPN’s list of 50 Most Influential Action Sports Athletes (2013)

Has made over 25 appearances in ski films and documentaries.

Set the world record for the longest urban rail slide on skis (424 feet) in 2016.

