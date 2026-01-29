 Skip navigation
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Milan Opening Ceremony.jpg
NBC AND PEACOCK TO PRESENT UNPRECEDENTED LIVE COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY TOMORROW AT 2 P.M. ET, WITH PRIMETIME COVERAGE AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Tom Wallisch Headshot Download

Tom Wallisch (Olympics)

Freestyle Snowboarding Analyst

Tom Wallisch, 2013 freestyle world ski champion, will serve as a freestyle snowboarding analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Wallisch’s second Olympic assignment with NBC Sports after having previously served in the same role for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Wallisch won the Slopestyle event at the 2012 Winter X Games and holds the world record for the longest urban rail slide on skis (424 feet).

Fast Facts

  • Second Olympics assignment for NBC Sports after serving as freestyle snowboarding analyst during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
  • Won slopestyle gold at the 2013 FIS Freestyle World Championship.
  • Slopestyle gold medalist at 2012 Winter X Games.
  • Named to ESPN’s list of 50 Most Influential Action Sports Athletes (2013)
  • Has made over 25 appearances in ski films and documentaries.
  • Set the world record for the longest urban rail slide on skis (424 feet) in 2016.

