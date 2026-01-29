TRACE WORTHINGTON (Olympics)

Trace Worthington returns for his sixth Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, having previously been a part of NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games as a freestyle skiing analyst.

Following in the footsteps of his late great-grandfather Harry Worthington, who competed in track and field at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, Trace became an Olympian and was a member of the 1994 U.S. Olympic team in Lillehammer and 1992 U.S. Olympic team in Albertville.He competed in freestyle aerials in both Olympics, as well as moguls in 1994. Worthington, whose impressive freestyle skiing career boasts 43 World Cup victories and 13 national titles, first developed a love for aerials on his backyard trampoline.

Since 1999, Worthington has been working for NBC Sports and CBS Sports as an analyst and host for various events including skiing, snowboarding, mountain bike racing and other extreme sports.

Fast Facts



Sixth Winter Olympics assignment with NBC Sports.

Inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2006.

Seven-time world freestyle skiing champion.

Two-time X Games participant (1998-99).

Claimed two World Champion titles in 1994-95.

“U.S. Freestyle Skier of the Year” by Ski Racing Magazine (1992-95).

(1992-95). Made his broadcasting debut on FOX in 1997.

Appeared in Warren Miller’s 2002 film “Cold Fusion” and skiing appearances in Miller’s “Freeriders” (1999) and “Endless Winter” (1995).

Worthington and his wife Trisha reside in Park City, Utah.

