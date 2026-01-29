 Skip navigation
Milan Cortina Logo.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRIMETIME MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREVIEW SHOW, ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS, IS TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Milan Cortina Logo.png
NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
Trace Worthington-2.jpg Download

TRACE WORTHINGTON (Olympics)

Freestyle Skiing Play-by-Play

Trace Worthington returns for his sixth Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, having previously been a part of NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games as a freestyle skiing analyst.

Following in the footsteps of his late great-grandfather Harry Worthington, who competed in track and field at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, Trace became an Olympian and was a member of the 1994 U.S. Olympic team in Lillehammer and 1992 U.S. Olympic team in Albertville.He competed in freestyle aerials in both Olympics, as well as moguls in 1994. Worthington, whose impressive freestyle skiing career boasts 43 World Cup victories and 13 national titles, first developed a love for aerials on his backyard trampoline.

Since 1999, Worthington has been working for NBC Sports and CBS Sports as an analyst and host for various events including skiing, snowboarding, mountain bike racing and other extreme sports.

Fast Facts

  • Sixth Winter Olympics assignment with NBC Sports.
  • Inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2006.
  • Seven-time world freestyle skiing champion.
  • Two-time X Games participant (1998-99).
  • Claimed two World Champion titles in 1994-95.
  • “U.S. Freestyle Skier of the Year” by Ski Racing Magazine (1992-95).
  • Made his broadcasting debut on FOX in 1997.
  • Appeared in Warren Miller’s 2002 film “Cold Fusion” and skiing appearances in Miller’s “Freeriders” (1999) and “Endless Winter” (1995).
  • Worthington and his wife Trisha reside in Park City, Utah.

@TheTraceW