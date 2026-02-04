Tracy Wilson (Olympics)

1988 Olympic ice dancing bronze medalist Tracy Wilson serves as an ice dance analyst at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. This marks Wilson’s fifth Olympic assignment with NBCU.

Previously, Wilson served as an analyst for NBC Sports’ figure skating coverage, including the 2014 Sochi Games and the ISU Grand Prix Series.

Before joining NBC, Wilson was an Olympic figure skating analyst for CBS Sports at the 1992 Albertville, 1994 Lillehammer and 1998 Nagano Olympics.She also worked as a co-host for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona for CTV in Canada.

Wilson began skating at age six, first in singles before beginning her career in ice dancing when she was 15.After teaming up with Rob McCall in 1981, the pair dominated their event in Canada, winning seven National Championships from 1982 to 1988. They progressed steadily in international competition as well, moving from 10th place in 1982 to win three consecutive bronze medals at World Championships beginning in 1986.



At the 1988 Calgary Olympics, Wilson and McCall were the first Canadian ice dance team to win a medal at the Olympics, capturing the bronze in front of their home crowd. Wilson and McCall were inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 1989 and each awarded the Order of Canada in 1988, the highest civilian honor given by the Canadian government.

Wilson is married and resides in Toronto with her two sons and daughter.

Fast Facts

