CAITLIN CLARK AND NO. 4 IOWA VISIT NO. 14 INDIANA THIS THURSDAY AT 8 P.M. ET, HEADLINING BIG TEN BASKETBALL ON PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Doubleheader Tonight on Peacock: B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Iowa at Michigan State (7 p.m. ET) and Maryland-Wisconsin (9 p.m. ET)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock Continues Thursday as Women’s NCAA All-Time Scoring Leader Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa Visit No. 14 Indiana at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 20, 2024 – Caitlin Clark, who last week became the NCAA women’s all-time scoring leader, and No. 4 Iowa visit No. 14 Indiana this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, headlining this week’s Big Ten basketball coverage exclusively on Peacock.

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball action on Peacock features a doubleheader, beginning with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into Iowa visiting Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and Wisconsin hosting Maryland at 9 p.m. ET.

This Thursday, Feb. 22, Big Ten women’s basketball continues on Peacock as No. 4 Iowa, 12-2 in Big Ten play this season, visit No. 14 Indiana at 8 p.m. ET. Thursday ’s B1G College Countdown pregame show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analyst Aliyah Boston.

Last Thursday’s Iowa-Michigan game exclusively on Peacock -- featuring Caitlin Clark becoming the NCAA women’s all-time scoring leader -- is NBCUniversal’s most-streamed college basketball game ever.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Iowa (15-11) defeated then-No. 20 Wisconsin, 88-86, in overtime on Saturday as four Hawkeye starters recorded double figures in points, led by freshman forward Owen Freeman’s 20 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Tony Perkins hit the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime.

Michigan State (17-9) defeated Michigan, 73-63, on Saturday to win their third consecutive game. Guard Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 19 points in the win.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, will call the action live from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring analysts Cornette and Pastner.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Maryland (14-12) looks to bounce back from an 85-80 loss to then-No. 14 Illinois on Saturday. Maryland was led by guard Jahmir Young, who recorded 28 points and 9 rebounds in the loss.

Wisconsin (17-9) fell to Iowa, 88-86, in overtime on Saturday as forward Steven Crowl led the Badgers with 22 points.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst), will call tonight’s game live from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Thursday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 14 Indiana

No. 4 Iowa (23-3) defeated Michigan 106-89, on Thursday as guard Caitlin Clark scored 49 points and became the NCAA women’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kelsey Plum. Clark’s career-high 49 points also set the Iowa women’s basketball single-game scoring record. Clark now has 3,569 career points and is 98 points behind Pete Maravich’s Division I record of 3,667 career points.

No. 14 Indiana (21-4) lost to Illinois, 86-66, yesterday as forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 24 points.

Calling Thursday’s game from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and LaChina Robinson (analyst). Thursday’s coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the B1G College Countdown pregame show featuring Manno alongside Boston.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Feb. 20 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State (men’s) Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin (men’s) Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo Thurs., Feb. 22 7:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston 8 p.m. No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 14 Indiana (women’s) Zora Stephenson, LaChina Robinson

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament





– NBC Sports –