NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS OPENING WEEKEND OF BIG TEN FOOTBALL

Screenshot 2024-04-29 145812.JPG
NBC SPORTS LAUNCHES NEW ”PRESS BOX” MEDIA WEBSITE AHEAD OF 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Derby_150_NBCSports_Lockup_Stacked_POS222 Edited.png
NBC SPORTS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., APRIL 30, AT 1 P.M. ET
Derby_150_NBCSports_Lockup_Stacked_POS222 Edited.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS MILESTONE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY THIS SATURDAY, MAY 4 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Olympic Trials Wrestling
LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Olympic Torch 2024
OLYMPIC FLAME FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 LIT IN SYMBOLIC CEREMONY IN ANCIENT OLYMPIA

Premier League

Premier League
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PLLogo
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
01_PLML_NASHVILLE2024_PRIMARY_RGB_PURPLE_CITY-ID
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
Screenshot 2024-04-29 145812.JPG
NBC SPORTS LAUNCHES NEW ”PRESS BOX” MEDIA WEBSITE AHEAD OF 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Derby_150_NBCSports_Lockup_Stacked_POS222 Edited.png
NBC SPORTS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., APRIL 30, AT 1 P.M. ET
Derby_150_NBCSports_Lockup_Stacked_POS222 Edited.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS MILESTONE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY THIS SATURDAY, MAY 4 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Olympic Trials Wrestling
LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Olympic Torch 2024
OLYMPIC FLAME FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 LIT IN SYMBOLIC CEREMONY IN ANCIENT OLYMPIA

Premier League

Premier League
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PLLogo
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
01_PLML_NASHVILLE2024_PRIMARY_RGB_PURPLE_CITY-ID
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS OPENING WEEKEND OF BIG TEN FOOTBALL

Published August 31, 2023 11:10 AM

TODAY, Access Hollywood, NBC News and More to Feature Custom Support Surrounding Big Ten Kickoff this Weekend

NBC and Peacock Kick Off Big Ten Football in TWO Days (Sat., Sept. 2): No. 2 Michigan Hosts East Carolina at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock; No. 7 Penn State Hosts West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 31, 2023 – NBCUniversal presents a comprehensive slate of content and promotion surrounding the launch of NBC Sports’ new Big Ten Football partnership this Saturday, Sept. 2, as three of college football’s Top 13 teams – Associated Press No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Penn State, and No. 13 Notre Dame – headline NBC Sports’ first-ever college football tripleheader on NBC and Peacock.

Below is a summary of the NBCUniversal properties that are supporting the opening weekend of Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock:




    • TODAY: A themed plaza segment supporting Saturday’s Big Ten kickoff on NBC and Peacock. Throughout the season, Saturday TODAY will promote that day’s games (B1G Ten Day on 8/10 pictured above).

    • ACCESS HOLLYWOOD: Custom segment promoting this weekend’s B1G Saturday Night game, which will continue each week throughout the season.

    • NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT: Lead-in programming for B1G Saturday Night will incorporate college football editorial content throughout the season.

    • CNBC: College football interviews throughout the year on Business Day and Make it.

    • Love Island: Presented a B1G-themed football challenge during the August 18 episode.

    • NBC AFFILIATES, OWNED STATIONS, AND NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS: Custom weekly content segments for local Big Ten fanbases, including NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Chicago, local lifestyle content emphasizing fanbases’ tailgating and excitement, and more.

    • USA NETWORK, BRAVO and E!: Social posts from shows across each network integrating football terminology.

    • NBC SPORTS GRILL & BREW: Weekly special menu items inspired by home and away team markets.

NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference kick off their new 7-year agreement this Saturday, Sept. 2 with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games.




    • At Noon ET, exclusively on Peacock, the Big Ten champion and Associated Press preseason No. 2 Michigan Wolverines open “The Big House” against the East Carolina Pirates.

    • At 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock, the AP preseason No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, Rose Bowl winners this past winter, host West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in the schools’ 50th meeting, but first since 1992. The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers played 31 times between 1960-92.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including B1G Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States, featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

