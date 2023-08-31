NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS OPENING WEEKEND OF BIG TEN FOOTBALL

TODAY, Access Hollywood, NBC News and More to Feature Custom Support Surrounding Big Ten Kickoff this Weekend

NBC and Peacock Kick Off Big Ten Football in TWO Days (Sat., Sept. 2): No. 2 Michigan Hosts East Carolina at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock; No. 7 Penn State Hosts West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 31, 2023 – NBCUniversal presents a comprehensive slate of content and promotion surrounding the launch of NBC Sports’ new Big Ten Football partnership this Saturday, Sept. 2, as three of college football’s Top 13 teams – Associated Press No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Penn State, and No. 13 Notre Dame – headline NBC Sports’ first-ever college football tripleheader on NBC and Peacock.

TODAY : A themed plaza segment supporting Saturday’s Big Ten kickoff on NBC and Peacock. Throughout the season, Saturday TODAY will promote that day’s games (B1G Ten Day on 8/10 pictured above) . ACCESS HOLLYWOOD : Custom segment promoting this weekend’s B1G Saturday Night game, which will continue each week throughout the season. NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT : Lead-in programming for B1G Saturday Night will incorporate college football editorial content throughout the season. CNBC : College football interviews throughout the year on Busines s Day and Make it . Love Island : Presented a B1G-themed football challenge during the August 18 episode NBC AFFILIATES, OWNED STATIONS, AND NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS : Custom weekly content segments for local Big Ten fanbases, including NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Chicago, local lifestyle content emphasizing fanbases’ tailgating and excitement, and more. USA NETWORK, BRAVO and E! : Social posts from shows across each network integrating football terminology. NBC SPORTS GRILL & BREW : Weekly special menu items inspired by home and away team markets.



NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference kick off their new 7-year agreement this Saturday, Sept. 2 with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games.









At Noon ET, exclusively on Peacock , the Big Ten champion and Associated Press preseason No. 2 Michigan Wolverines open “The Big House” against the East Carolina Pirates . At 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock , the AP preseason No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions , Rose Bowl winners this past winter, host West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in the schools’ 50 th meeting, but first since 1992. The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers played 31 times between 1960-92.



NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including B1G Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States , featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



