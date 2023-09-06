NO. 7 PENN STATE AND MARYLAND HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ BIG TEN FOOTBALL GAMES ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

At Noon ET on Saturday Exclusively on Peacock, QB Drew Allar and Penn State (1-0) Host Delaware (1-0)

QB Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland (1-0) Host Charlotte (1-0) in Primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET on B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock

Last Week’s B1G Saturday Night Opener on NBC and Peacock Ranked as NBC Sports’ Second-Most Watched Labor Day Saturday Primetime Show since 2015; Saturday’s Peacock Exclusive Game was Most-Streamed College Football Game in NBC Sports History

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 6, 2023 – NBC Sports’ college football slate this Saturday, Sept. 9, features No. 7 Penn State (1-0) hosting Delaware at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock and Maryland (1-0) facing Charlotte in primetime on B1G Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Last Saturday, NBC Sports kicked off its new Big Ten partnership on NBC and Peacock with two of college football’s top seven teams – Associated Press’ No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State – securing double-digit home victories against non-conference opponents.

Saturday’s Peacock-exclusive game (East Carolina-Michigan) was the most-streamed college football game in NBC Sports’ history The debut of B1G Saturday Night franchise, with No. 7 Penn State’s 38-15 victory over West Virginia, was the second-most watched Labor Day Saturday primetime show on NBC since 2015. Click here for more viewership information from last weekend. Notre Dame also hosted Tennessee State on NBC and Peacock, providing NBC Sports with its first-ever college football tripleheader.

NBC Sports’ college football coverage this Saturday includes:

Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock: Delaware at No. 7 Penn State

Following their season-opening 38-15 win over West Virginia last weekend, Penn State (1-0) hosts Delaware (1-0) at Beaver Stadium this Saturday at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock .

Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar, making his first collegiate start, passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s victory and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith totaled 123 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

Delaware topped Stony Brook, 37-13, in their season opener last week as Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor passed for 346 yards and a touchdown.

Delaware at Penn State will be called by Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

B1G Saturday Night , 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Charlotte at Maryland

This week’s B1G Saturday Night matchup features Maryland (1-0) hosting Charlotte (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.

The Terps defeated Towson, 38-6, last week as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa – the brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa – passed for 260 yards and totaled four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Maryland’s defense limited Towson to 276 total yards.

The Charlotte 49ers opened their season with a 24-3 win over South Carolina State last week.

Charlotte at Maryland will be called by NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

B1G College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ B1G College Countdown studio show, featuring host Maria Taylor, analysts Matt Cassel, and Joshua Perry, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will be live from Maryland’s SECU Stadium on Saturday. Nicole Auerbach serves as the college football insider.

Each week, College Countdown will capture college football’s unique gameday atmosphere by providing pre-game and halftime commentary from the site of that week’s primetime game – 11 Big Ten and two Notre Dame games. The show will also provide pre-game and halftime content for NBC Sports’ college football afternoon games throughout the season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ FBS college football games announced to date:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 10 Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 5 p.m. No. 8 Washington at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 USC at No. 10 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 10 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 10 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States , featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



