NO. 9 BYU HOSTS NO. 23 WISCONSIN THIS FRI., NOV. 21, AT 4 P.M. ET; NEBRASKA AND NEW MEXICO TIP OFF NABC HALL OF FAME CLASSIC THURSDAY AT 7 P.M. ET, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE ON PEACOCK

College Countdown Begins Friday on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET prior to Wisconsin-BYU, with Jac Collinsworth, King McClure, and Nicole Auerbach in Studio

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 17, 2025 – NBC Sports presents an Associated Press Top 25 matchup highlighting this week’s college basketball coverage, as No. 9 BYU hosts No. 23 Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock. This week’s Peacock-exclusive men’s basketball coverage begins tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 18 in a non-conference matchup when Washington hosts Southern U, followed by the four-game NABC Hall of Fame Classic Nov. 20-21.

This week’s headline matchup between No. 9 BYU and No. 23 Wisconsin at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, leads off Friday’s Peacock-exclusive tripleheader coverage at 4 p.m. ET. Badgers guard John Blackwell, who was named to the 2025-26 Preseason All-Big-Ten Team, averaged 15.8 points per game during the 2024-25 season as Wisconsin’s second leading scorer. Cougars freshman forward AJ Dybantsa joins guard Richie Saunders, the 2025 Big 12 Most Improved Player of the Year, as 2025-26 Preseason All-Big 12 Team selections. These teams last met in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, where BYU defeated Wisconsin to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. James Westling (play-by-play) and former NC State and UCF point guard Mike O’Donnell (analyst) make their NBC Sports debut on the call. O’Donnell ranks fifth in UCF program history with 195 career three-pointers, starting 89 consecutive games at point guard.

College Countdown begins Peacock’s on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET prior to the Wisconsin-BYU contest with host Jac Collinsworth in-studio alongside former Baylor guard King McClure and Nicole Auerbach.

This week’s Peacock-exclusive men’s college basketball begins with Southern U vs. Washington withAJ Kanell (play-by-play) and Eldridge Recasner (analyst) on the call. Recasner, a University of Washington Hall of Famer and Pac-12 Hall of Honor Member, was a four-year starter for the University of Washington from 1986-1990 before playing eight NBA seasons (Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and LA Clippers).

On Thursday, Nov. 20, the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Hall of Fame Classic tips off when Nebraska and New Mexico meet the at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. 2025-26 Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection P.J. Haggerty and Kansas State take on 2025-26 Preseason All-SEC First Team selection Josh Hubbard and Mississippi State at 9:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports’ Steve Schlanger (play-by-play) joins Tre Demps (analyst), a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention at Northwestern, to call the tournament. Both New Mexico and Mississippi State made the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, with the Aggies advancing to the Round of 32. On Friday, following the Wisconsin-BYU matchup, the NABC Hall of Fame Classic continues with the consolation game at 7 p.m. ET, before Thursday’s winners meet in the championship game at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Closing out the weekend at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 22, the Minnesota Golden Gophers go head-to-head with the San Francisco Dons at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., highlighting the work of Coaches vs. Cancer and cancer care at South Dakota-based health system Sanford Health. Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Matt McCall (analyst) will be on the call. McCall previously served as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the University of Massachusetts.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock :



Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Nov. 18 9:30 p.m. Southern U vs. Washington AJ Kanell, Eldridge Recasner Thurs., Nov. 20 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. New Mexico* Steve Schlanger, Tre Demps 9:30 p.m. Kansas State vs. Mississippi State* Steve Schlanger, Tre Demps Fri., Nov. 21 4 p.m. No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU James Westling, Mike O’Donnell 7 p.m. Consolation Game* Steve Schlanger, Tre Demps 9:30 p.m. Championship Game* Steve Schlanger, Tre Demps Sat., Nov. 22 5:30 p.m. San Francisco vs. Minnesota Chris Vosters, Matt McCall

*NABC Hall of Fame Classic

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 180 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC SPORTS--