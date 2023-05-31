 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

PressboxParis1920x1080.png
CARDI B MEETS SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON IN PROMOTIONAL SPOT FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Kentucky Derby NBC 3.png
NBC SPORTS AND CHURCHILL DOWNS EXTEND HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP, KENTUCKY DERBY TO BE PRESENTED ON NBC AND PEACOCK THROUGH 2032
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NOAH LYLES AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE TEAM USA ROSTER AT WORLD ATHLETIC RELAYS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
NS Hall of Fame.png
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PENN STATE HOSTS WEST VIRGINIA ON DEBUT OF BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT, SEPT. 2 ON NBC & PEACOCK, KICKING OFF NBC SPORTS’ LANDMARK BIG TEN PACKAGE

Published May 31, 2023 09:55 AM

Exclusive Peacock Schedule Kicks Off with Big Ten Champion Michigan Hosting East Carolina, Sat. Sept. 2 at Noon ET

November Primetime Games Include CFP National Semifinalist Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State

NBC Sports’ 2023 Schedule Features Big Ten’s First Dedicated Weekly Broadcast Primetime Game & Nine Peacock-Exclusive Games

NBC Sports’ Primetime Schedule this Fall also Includes Two of College Football’s Most-Anticipated Games -- Ohio State at Notre Dame (Sept. 23) and USC at Notre Dame (Oct. 14)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 31, 2023 – NBC Sports debuts its landmark Big Ten Football package with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games on Saturday, Sept. 2.




    • At Noon ET, exclusively on Peacock, the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines open “The Big House” against East Carolina.




    • At 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock, the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rose Bowl winners this past winter, host West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in the schools’ 50th meeting, but first since 1992. The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers played 31 times between 1960-92.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. – and nine exclusive games on Peacock.

Additional NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games announced today:

Sat., Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock -- The Washington Huskies, who had the nation’s top passing offense in 2022 and finished #8 in the final AP and Coaches’ Polls, visit the Michigan State Spartans, who finished 11-2 in 2021 and ranked among the country’s top 10 teams.

Sat., Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock – The Purdue Boilermakers, winners of the Big Ten West division last season, host the Syracuse Orange. The teams played a thriller last September at Syracuse, combining for four lead changes and 42 points in the fourth quarter of a three-point Orange victory.

Sat., Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock – The Ohio State Buckeyes, a College Football Playoff national semifinalist last season, host Michigan State.

Fri., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and PeacockPenn State visit Michigan State in a special Black Friday primetime matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.

In addition, NBC Sports’ fall primetime slate includes two of college football’s most-anticipated showdowns – Ohio State at Notre Dame (Sept. 23); and USC, the Pac-12’s first-place team in the 2022 regular season, at Notre Dame (Oct. 14) – on NBC and Peacock.

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

DateTime (ET)MatchupPlatform
Sat. Sept. 2NoonEast Carolina at MichiganPeacock
Sat., Sept. 27:30 p.m.West Virginia at Penn StateNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9NoonDelaware at Penn StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 97:30 p.m.Charlotte at MarylandNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 165:00 p.m.Washington at Michigan StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 167:30 p.m.Syracuse at PurdueNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 237:30 p.m.Ohio State at Notre DameNBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 147:30 p.m.USC at Notre DameNBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 117:30 p.m.Michigan State at Ohio StateNBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 247:30 p.m.Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)NBC, Peacock

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any SVOD service in the United States, featuring live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC SPORTS--