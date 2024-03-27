2024 WORLD ATHLETICS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM BELGRADE, SERBIA PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK

World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24 Begins Saturday Live at 6 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, the Previous Two Men’s World Champions, Expected to Contend for World Title; Defending Women’s World Champion Beatrice Chebet Also Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 27, 2024 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24 from Park of Friendship in Serbia this Saturday, March 30, at 6 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. This will be the final international running championship before the Paris Olympics this summer.

This year’s edition is highlighted by the men’s senior race, where the previous two world champions, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei (2019) and Jacob Kiplimo (2023), are set to compete for the world cross country title. Cheptegei, the world record holder in the 5,000m and 10,000m, is the three-time reigning world 10,000m champion and the reigning Olympic 5,000m champion. Kiplimo, the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist, is the defending world cross country champion. 2023 world cross country silver medalist Berihu Aregawi (Ethiopia) and 2023 world half marathon champion Sabastian Sawe (Kenya) are also expected to line up.

On the women’s side, 2023 world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) aims to defend her title after coming off a 2023 season that also saw her win the inaugural world 5,000m road race championship. However, Chebet will face a competitive field, which includes reigning world cross country bronze medalist Agnes Ngetich (Kenya), Tokyo Olympian Sarah Chelangat (Uganda), and 2024 U.S. cross country champion and Olympic hopeful Weini Kelati, who set the American record in the half marathon earlier this year.

How to Watch – Saturday, March 30 (all times ET) :









TV: CNBC Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Time (ET) Platform Sat., March 30 6 a.m. CNBC, Peacock (LIVE)





