2024 WORLD ATHLETICS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM BELGRADE, SERBIA PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
PGA TOUR’S ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
Simms Mock Draft
CHRIS SIMMS UNVEILS FIRST-ROUND MOCK DRAFT & ANALYSIS AHEAD OF 2024 NFL DRAFT
Premier League
ARSENAL V. CHELSEA TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO HEADLINES MEGA WEEK OF PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION ACROSS NBC SPORTS

2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Olympic Trials Wrestling
LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Olympic Torch 2024
OLYMPIC FLAME FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 LIT IN SYMBOLIC CEREMONY IN ANCIENT OLYMPIA

Premier League

Premier League
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PLLogo
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
01_PLML_NASHVILLE2024_PRIMARY_RGB_PURPLE_CITY-ID
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
PGA TOUR’S ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
Simms Mock Draft
CHRIS SIMMS UNVEILS FIRST-ROUND MOCK DRAFT & ANALYSIS AHEAD OF 2024 NFL DRAFT
Premier League
ARSENAL V. CHELSEA TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO HEADLINES MEGA WEEK OF PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION ACROSS NBC SPORTS

2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Olympic Trials Wrestling
LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Olympic Torch 2024
OLYMPIC FLAME FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 LIT IN SYMBOLIC CEREMONY IN ANCIENT OLYMPIA

Premier League

Premier League
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PLLogo
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
01_PLML_NASHVILLE2024_PRIMARY_RGB_PURPLE_CITY-ID
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 WORLD ATHLETICS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM BELGRADE, SERBIA PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK

Published March 27, 2024 10:17 AM

World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24 Begins Saturday Live at 6 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, the Previous Two Men’s World Champions, Expected to Contend for World Title; Defending Women’s World Champion Beatrice Chebet Also Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 27, 2024 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24 from Park of Friendship in Serbia this Saturday, March 30, at 6 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. This will be the final international running championship before the Paris Olympics this summer.

This year’s edition is highlighted by the men’s senior race, where the previous two world champions, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei (2019) and Jacob Kiplimo (2023), are set to compete for the world cross country title. Cheptegei, the world record holder in the 5,000m and 10,000m, is the three-time reigning world 10,000m champion and the reigning Olympic 5,000m champion. Kiplimo, the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist, is the defending world cross country champion. 2023 world cross country silver medalist Berihu Aregawi (Ethiopia) and 2023 world half marathon champion Sabastian Sawe (Kenya) are also expected to line up.

On the women’s side, 2023 world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) aims to defend her title after coming off a 2023 season that also saw her win the inaugural world 5,000m road race championship. However, Chebet will face a competitive field, which includes reigning world cross country bronze medalist Agnes Ngetich (Kenya), Tokyo Olympian Sarah Chelangat (Uganda), and 2024 U.S. cross country champion and Olympic hopeful Weini Kelati, who set the American record in the half marathon earlier this year.

How to Watch – Saturday, March 30 (all times ET):




    • TV: CNBC

    • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

DateTime (ET)Platform
Sat., March 306 a.m.CNBC, Peacock (LIVE)


--NBC SPORTS--