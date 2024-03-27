FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Second-Place Liverpool Host Brighton & Hove Albion Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Eight Saturday Premier League Matches Including Aston Villa v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 11 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 27, 2024 – Erling Haaland and third-place Manchester City host Declan Rice and first-place Arsenal this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo in a rematch of last year’s Premier League champions and runners-up, headlining this week’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Arsenal have yet to lose in the Premier League during the 2024 calendar year, riding an eight-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored their opponents by a margin of 33-4. Arsenal most recently defeated Brentford, 2-1, in Premier League play on March 9, as Kai Havertz scored the eventual game-winner in the 86th minute. Manchester City sit one point behind first-place Arsenal and are coming off a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their most recent PL match on March 10. Haaland continues to lead the Premier League with 18 goals scored this season. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will have the call of Manchester City v. Arsenal live from Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will have the call of Liverpool v. Brighton from Anfield.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Newcastle v. West Ham at 8:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo) and Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo).

Additionally, Peacock will present exclusive coverage of four matches live at 11 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Burnley, Bournemouth v. Everton, Sheffield United v. Fulham, and Tottenham v. Luton Town. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, fourth-place Aston Villa host Wolverhampton Wolves on NBC, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will have the call from Villa Park. Saturday’s coverage concludes with Brentford hosting Manchester United at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Goal Zone at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Peacock will also present the Brentford-Manchester United match live in Spanish.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season — including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more. USA Network begins its second full season as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss West Ham’s draw with Aston Villa, Fulham’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham, a recap of the FA Cup Quarter-Finals, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., March 30 7:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., March 30 8:30 a.m. Newcastle v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Sat., March 30 10:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., March 30 11 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Sat., March 30 11 a.m. Chelsea v. Burnley Peacock Sat., March 30 11 a.m. Bournemouth v. Everton Peacock Sat., March 30 11 a.m. Sheffield United v. Fulham Peacock Sat., March 30 11 a.m. Tottenham v. Luton Town Peacock Sat., March 30 11 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., March 30 1 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., March 30 1:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo Sat., March 30 3:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., March 30 4 p.m. Brentford v. Manchester United Peacock Sat., March 30 6 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., March 31 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., March 31 9 a.m. Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Telemundo Sun., March 31 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., March 31 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., March 31 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock





