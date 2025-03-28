2025 MEN’S AND WOMEN’S HBCU COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-STAR GAMES STREAM LIVE ON PEACOCK AND NBC SPORTS NOW ON SUNDAY, APRIL 6

4th Annual Men’s HBCU All-Star Game Begins at 1 p.m. ET, Followed by Inaugural Women’s HBCU All-Star Game Live on Peacock and the NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel

Each All-Star Game Features Top 24 Men’s and Women’s Players from HBCUs Across the Country

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 28, 2025 – The fourth annual 2025 Men’s HBCU All-Star Game and the inaugural Women’s HBCU All-Star Game will stream live on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW on Sunday, April 6, from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The men’s game begins at 1 p.m. ET, while the women’s game tips off approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the men’s game.

The All-Star Games feature the top 24 men’s and women’s HBCU players in the nation and offer a platform to support the student-athlete’s professional goals, dreams, and aspirations.

Each All-Star team, which will be led by distinguished coaches from HBCUs, is named after an HBCU and basketball legend: Team Al Attles vs. Team Bob Love (men’s) and Team Yolanda Laney vs. Team Patricia Hoskins (women’s).

On the men’s side, the game is expected to feature Alabama State’s T.J. Madlock, SWAC Tournament champion and the Carlos Rogers HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year who scored 11 points in the Eagles’ NCAA Men’s Tournament first round loss to No. 1 Auburn, as well as MEAC Tournament Champion Norfolk State’s Christian Ings, who scored 16 points in the Trojans’ NCAA Men’s Tournament first round loss to No. 1 Florida. Fayetteville State University’s Tairell Fletcher, the Earl Lloyd HBCU All-Stars Division II National Player of the Year, will represent the CIAA regular season champions. The women’s game is set to feature some of the best players representing the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC Tournament Champions, as well as the Jackie Givens HBCU All-Stars Division II Women National Player of the Year Taliah Wesley of Allen University.

The Men’s All-Star game, which is in its fourth year, has previously featured HBCU All-Star alums including current G-League players Joirdon Karl Nicholson (Texas Southern University) of the South Bay Lakers, Javonte Cooke (Winston Salem State University) of the Oklahoma City Blue, Christian Brown (Tennessee State University) of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and Asanti Price (Benedict College) with the Texas Legends, as well as Prince Moss (Grambling State University) who plays for the Harlem Globetrotters. Over 50% of former HBCU All-Star participants are playing professionally internationally.

Calling the games live on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW from Freeman Coliseum are two-time Emmy Award winner Brian Custer and Alcorn State assistant coach Cy Alexander, who formerly served as the head coach of South Carolina State (1987-2003), Tennessee State (2003-09), and North Carolina A&T (2012-16), for the men’s game and Nia Symone, Thai Floyd, and Symone Stanley on the women’s game.

NBC Sports NOW, a digital channel providing viewers with free video content, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

To learn more about the HBCU All-Star Game, and to get more information about its ancillary events and tickets, visit hbcuallstargame.com and follow @hbcuallstargame.

