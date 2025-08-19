ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Liverpool Visit Newcastle Monday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Everton Host Brighton & Hove Albion Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo in Everton’s First PL Match at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Goal Zone and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday (10 a.m. ET)

Kansas City to Host Premier League and NBC Sports’ 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival, September 20-21

NBC Sports Delivers Most-Watched Premier League Opening Weekend in U.S., Headlined by Record-Setting Manchester United-Arsenal Match on NBC & Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 19, 2025 – Arsenal host Leeds United this Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal topped Manchester United, 1-0, in their season opener on Sunday behind a goal from Riccardo Calafiori. Leeds United come off a 1-0 victory over Everton in their first PL match since 2023 on Monday. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium. Goal Zone follows Arsenal-Leeds United at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday, Aug. 22, with Premier League Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by West Ham hosting Chelsea (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Goal Zone follows West Ham-Chelsea at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Manchester City-Tottenham Hotspur (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Brentford v. Aston Villa (USA Network), Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), and Burnley v. Sunderland (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by two matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion (USA Network and Telemundo) and Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock). Jon Champion and Le Saux will call Everton-Brighton & Hove Albion from Hill Dickinson Stadium, marking the first competitive match for Everton in their new stadium.

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Fulham host Manchester United on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Craven Cottage. Goal Zone follows Fulham-Manchester United at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes Monday with Premier League Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network followed by Liverpool visiting Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows Newcastle-Liverpool at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister will host Friday’s shows with Howard and Mustoe. Ahmed Fareed will serve as the host on Monday alongside former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies break down a busy opening weekend to a brand-new Premier League season from Old Trafford.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE FAN FESTIVAL

The Premier League, in collaboration with NBC Sports, announced that its 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will be held in Kansas City, Missouri on September 20 and 21, 2025. The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches alongside fellow supporters, and celebrate the passion and excitement of Premier League soccer.

For more information, click here.

NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the Premier League’s first matchweek of the 2025-26 season is the most-watched opening weekend on record in the United States, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The opening weekend averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 850,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital platforms from Friday, Aug. 15-Sunday, Aug. 17, up 4% from the prior record set in 2024 (820,000 TAD).

The Manchester United-Arsenal match on NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital Platforms on Sunday, featuring 2024-25 PL runner-up Arsenal earning a 1-0 victory, averaged 2.0 million viewers, marking the most-watched opening weekend match on record in the U.S. and the second most-watched match on record (Manchester City-Arsenal, 2.1 million TAD on March 31, 2024).

For more information, click here.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Fri., Aug. 22 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Aug. 22 3 p.m. West Ham v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Fri., Aug. 22 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Aug. 23 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Tottenham Hotspur USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 23 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Aug. 23 10 a.m. Brentford v. Aston Villa USA Network Sat., Aug. 23 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers* Peacock Sat., Aug. 23 10 a.m. Burnley v. Sunderland* Peacock Sat., Aug. 23 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 23 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 23 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Leeds United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 23 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Aug. 24 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Aug. 24 9 a.m. Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 24 9 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sun., Aug. 24 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Aug. 24 11:30 a.m. Fulham v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 24 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Aug. 25 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Aug. 25 3 p.m. Newcastle v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Mon., Aug. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview



