ARSENAL V. CHELSEA TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO HEADLINES MEGA WEEK OF PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION ACROSS NBC SPORTS

16 Matches This Week Across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo; Title-Contenders Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City All Play Twice

Everton v. Liverpool in Merseyside Derby – Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Tottenham v. Arsenal in North London Derby Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 23, 2024 – NBC Sports presents a mega week of Premier League action with just a few weeks left in the season, showcasing 16 matches across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo – including two matches each for title contenders Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City – beginning today with rivals Arsenal v. Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Mid-week coverage also includes Everton v. Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, and Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Arsenal and Liverpool enter this week’s play tied atop the Premier League table with 74 points and 33 games played as Arsenal sit in first place on goal difference (Arsenal +51, Liverpool +43). Manchester City sit one point behind both teams at 73 points, but still have a game in hand with just 32 matches played.

Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will have the call of today’s Arsenal v. Chelsea match from the Emirates Stadium in London. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will have the call of Wednesday’s Everton v. Liverpool Merseyside Derby from Goodison Park in Liverpool. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Brighton v. Manchester City from American Express Stadium.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this week’s studio coverage alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard today and tomorrow. On Thursday, Lowe is joined by Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

This weekend’s coverage is highlighted by the North London Derby, as Arsenal visit Tottenham at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday on USA Network and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into West Ham hosting Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Luton Town at 10 a.m. ET (USA Network). Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will have the call of West Ham v. Liverpool from London Stadium.

Peacock will exclusively stream three matches in the 10 a.m. ET window on Saturday – Fulham v. Crystal Palace, Manchester United v. Burnley, and Newcastle v. Sheffield United – and the Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Saturday’s coverage continues at 12:30 p.m. ET with Everton v. Brentford on NBC and Peacock, followed by Aston Villa v. Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Tottenham v. Arsenal in the North London Derby at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network/Telemundo) and Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion (9 a.m. ET on Peacock). The week’s coverage concludes with Nottingham Forest hosting Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

Jon Champion and Lee Dixon have the call of the North London Derby from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Nottingham Forest v. Manchester United from The City Ground in West Bridgford.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s studio coverage alongside Robbie Earle and Tim Howard on Saturday and Earle and Robbie Mustoe on Sunday.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Apr. 23 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., Apr. 23 3 p.m. Arsenal v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Tues., Apr. 23 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., Apr. 24 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., Apr. 24 2:45 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Bournemouth Peacock Wed., Apr. 24 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Newcastle USA Network Wed., Apr. 24 3 p.m. Everton v. Liverpool Peacock Wed., Apr. 24 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Sheffield United Peacock Wed., Apr. 24 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thu., Apr. 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thu., Apr. 25 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Thu., Apr. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Apr. 27 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 27 7:30 a.m. West Ham v. Liverpool USA Network Sat., Apr. 27 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Luton Town USA Network Sat., Apr. 27 10 a.m. Fulham v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Burnley Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Sheffield United Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 12 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Brentford NBC, Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 3 p.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea Peacock Sat., Apr. 27 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Apr. 28 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Apr. 28 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 28 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sun., Apr. 28 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Apr. 28 11:30 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 28 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

