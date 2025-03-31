BETSY RILEY NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & COORDINATING PRODUCER, NBC OLYMPICS

Riley to Produce Primetime Olympic Show Beginning with Milan Cortina 2026

Olympic Veteran has Worked on Nine Previous Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 31, 2025 – NBC Olympics announced today that Betsy Riley has been named Senior Vice President & Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics. In this role, Riley will oversee production of the Olympic Primetime Show, beginning with Milan Cortina 2026. She begins immediately and reports to Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production.

Riley rejoins NBC Olympics full time from Prime Video, where she served as Senior Coordinating Producer, overseeing game production and playing a pivotal role in the launch of the streamer’s Thursday Night Football franchise. Riley also developed, launched, and led the first-ever Black Friday Football game in 2023 and oversaw Prime Video’s launch and production of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Riley has a deep history with NBC Olympics, having worked as a staff member (2006-13) or freelancer since 2002. She has been a key contributor to the production of nine Olympic Games -- every Games since Athens 2004, except Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022 -- including the primetime swimming segments for Paris 2024. For Rio 2016, she made history as the first woman to produce Olympic track & field, leading the network’s daytime coverage of the event. She produced all track & field for Tokyo 2020 (in 2021).

“We are thrilled that Betsy Riley is coming home to NBC,” said Solomon. “I’ve worked with Betsy for more than two decades, and her experience producing the Games’ highest-profile sports makes her the perfect person to oversee the Primetime Show. She brings the unique combination of a live-event producer’s instincts and an Olympic veteran’s expertise. Betsy is a terrific leader and innovator whose creativity will be vital as we continue to build off the success of Paris and reimagine how NBC presents the Olympics in Milan, L.A., and beyond.”

In addition to the Olympics, Riley has also worked on NBC Sports’ NFL coverage, serving in a variety of roles including as a Sunday Night Football sideline producer, an augmented reality producer for Super Bowl LVI, and an assistant director for NBC’s Thursday Night Football. Additionally, she played a key role in multiple Triple Crown campaigns, including American Pharoah and Justify’s Triple Crown wins in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Riley is an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner and was named one of Sports Business Journal’s “Game Changers” in 2024. A 2003 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, she started working football broadcasts for NBC while still a student. During her four years in South Bend, she was also a member of the track & field team, where she held school records in the pentathlon and heptathlon.

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and a yet-to-be-named host city in 2036.

