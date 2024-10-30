CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Sunday’s Match Marks Manchester United’s First in PL Following Departure of Manager Erik ten Hag

Wolverhampton Wanderers Host Crystal Palace this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 11 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2024 – Fifth-place Chelsea visit Manchester United this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Chelsea topped Newcastle, 2-1, on Sunday behind goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. Palmer (seven) and Jackson (six) are the only pair of teammates in the PL this season with at least six goals each. Manchester United fired manager Erik ten Hag following the club’s 2-1 loss at West Ham last weekend. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Arsenal visiting Newcastle at 8:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). NBC Sports will present five matches live at 11 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Everton (USA Network, Universo), Ipswich v. Leicester City (Peacock), Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Manchester City (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. West Ham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Crystal Palace on NBC and Peacock. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Molineux Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Tottenham hosting Aston Villa at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network, Telemundo). Following Manchester United-Chelsea (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes Monday as Brentford visit Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s coverage alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Arsenal and Liverpool’s 2-2 draw, West Ham’s upset over Manchester United, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Nov. 2 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Nov. 2 8:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 2 10:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Southampton v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Ipswich v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Bournemouth v. Manchester City Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 1 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 1:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 3:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Nov. 3 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Nov. 3 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 3 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Nov. 3 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 3 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Nov. 4 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Nov. 4 3 p.m. Fulham v. Brentford USA Network Mon., Nov. 4 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

