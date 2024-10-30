 Skip navigation
JUSTIN JEFFERSON AND MINNESOTA VIKINGS HOST JOE FLACCO AND INDIANAPOLIS COLTS IN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 9 MATCHUP ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO
LPGA TOUR’S TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS $7 MILLION BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Published October 30, 2024 02:41 PM

Sunday’s Match Marks Manchester United’s First in PL Following Departure of Manager Erik ten Hag

Wolverhampton Wanderers Host Crystal Palace this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 11 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2024 – Fifth-place Chelsea visit Manchester United this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Chelsea topped Newcastle, 2-1, on Sunday behind goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. Palmer (seven) and Jackson (six) are the only pair of teammates in the PL this season with at least six goals each. Manchester United fired manager Erik ten Hag following the club’s 2-1 loss at West Ham last weekend. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Arsenal visiting Newcastle at 8:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). NBC Sports will present five matches live at 11 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Everton (USA Network, Universo), Ipswich v. Leicester City (Peacock), Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Manchester City (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. West Ham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Crystal Palace on NBC and Peacock. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Molineux Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Tottenham hosting Aston Villa at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network, Telemundo). Following Manchester United-Chelsea (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes Monday as Brentford visit Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s coverage alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Arsenal and Liverpool’s 2-2 draw, West Ham’s upset over Manchester United, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatform
Sat., Nov. 28 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sat., Nov. 28:30 a.m.Newcastle v. ArsenalUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Nov. 210:30 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 211 a.m.Southampton v. EvertonUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Nov. 211 a.m.Ipswich v. Leicester CityPeacock
Sat., Nov. 211 a.m.Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove AlbionPeacock
Sat., Nov. 211 a.m.Bournemouth v. Manchester CityPeacock
Sat., Nov. 211 a.m.Nottingham Forest v. West HamPeacock
Sat., Nov. 211 a.m.Goal RushPeacock
Sat., Nov. 21 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 21:30 p.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal PalaceNBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 23:30 p.m.Goal ZonePeacock
Sun., Nov. 38 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sun., Nov. 39 a.m.Tottenham v. Aston VillaUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Nov. 311 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Sun., Nov. 311:30 a.m.Manchester United v. ChelseaUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Nov. 31:30 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Mon., Nov. 42 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Mon., Nov. 43 p.m.Fulham v. BrentfordUSA Network
Mon., Nov. 45 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network

–NBC SPORTS–