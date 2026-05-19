DAVE FLEMMING JOINS NBC SPORTS AS A PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Flemming Debuts This Sunday, May 24, on MLB Sunday Leadoff as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays host Bryan Reynolds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Noon ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 19, 2026 – Dave Flemming, a veteran Major League Baseball broadcaster, is joining NBC Sports to serve as a play-by-play voice for MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock and NBCSN, it was announced today.

Flemming makes his NBC Sports’ debut this Sunday, May 24 , in the Rogers Centre broadcast booth as five-time All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays host two-time All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB Sunday Leadoff at Noon ET on Peacock.

Flemming has been a San Francisco Giants’ lead radio play-by-play voice on KNBR for 23 years, while also handling play-by-play on select Giants telecasts on NBC Sports Bay Area. During his career, Flemming has called many signature MLB moments, including three World Series, Matt Cain’s perfect game on June 13, 2012, and Barry Bonds’ record-tying 755th career home run.

“Dave is an elite play-by-play announcer whose knowledge and love for the game comes through in his storytelling and big-game calls for national and local audiences,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer. “We are excited to have Dave join our lineup beginning this weekend.”

“I’m excited to join NBC Sports’ baseball coverage,” Flemming said. “I’ve really enjoyed NBC’s approach to covering the sport I love so far this season and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

Flemming has been with ESPN since 2010, originally joining the network as a play-by-play commentator for college basketball before calling college football, Major League Baseball, and golf. Flemming began calling ESPN’s televised MLB games in 2014 and has been featured on Monday Night Baseball and MLB playoff games on ESPN Radio. In addition, he has contributed to the network’s coverage of the Little League World Series since 2013.

Beyond his work with the Giants and ESPN, Flemming has been the play-by-play voice for the MLB International telecast of the World Series since 2022.

A Stanford graduate, Flemming, was the radio voice for Cardinal football from 2007-2013. He also has handled radio play-by-play for select Golden State Warriors games.

Flemming currently serves as the secretary on the board of the Good Tidings Foundation, a Bay Area charity that has worked closely with the Giants in building and refurbishing baseball fields and other athletic facilities across Northern California. In 2017, the foundation presented Flemming with the Nate Thurmond Medal in recognition of his lifetime contributions to community service.

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