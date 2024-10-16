FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Arsenal Visit Bournemouth this Saturday, Oct. 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 16, 2024 – First-place Liverpool host fourth-place Chelsea this Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool topped Crystal Palace, 1-0, behind a goal from Diogo Jota for their third consecutive PL victory in their most recent Premier League match on Oct. 5. Chelsea most recently drew with Nottingham Forest, 1-1, on Oct. 6 and, with 14 points this season, sit four points behind Liverpool (18). Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Anfield.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 19, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Tottenham hosting West Ham (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Newcastle v. Brighton & Hove Albion (USA Network, Universo), Fulham v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Ipswich v. Everton (Peacock), Manchester United v. Brentford (Peacock), and Southampton v. Leicester City (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, third-place Arsenal visit Bournemouth on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. Peter Drury and Warnock will call the action live from Vitality Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by second-place Manchester City visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Liverpool-Chelsea (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, Oct. 21, with Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s coverage alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss who the real PL title contenders are, what’s going on at Manchester United, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 19 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 19 7:30 a.m. Tottenham v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 19 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 19 10 a.m. Fulham v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 10 a.m. Ipswich v. Everton Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 10 a.m. Southampton v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 12:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Oct. 20 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Oct. 20 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 20 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Oct. 20 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 20 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Oct. 21 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Oct. 21 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Mon., Oct. 21 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–