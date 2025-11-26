FLEX GAME! ANTHONY EDWARDS AND MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES HOST DEVIN BOOKER AND PHOENIX SUNS ON PEACOCK NBA MONDAY, DEC. 8, ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN AT 7:30 P.M. ET

Dec. 8 Peacock NBA Monday Now Features Suns at Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET

Paris Olympic Gold Medalist Teammates Edwards and Booker Both Rank in Top 15 in Scoring in NBA

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2025 – Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be flexed into Peacock NBA Monday on Monday, Dec. 8, when they host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Three-time NBA All-Star and Paris Olympic gold medalist Anthony Edwards, coming off a 2024-25 season that saw him earn his second consecutive All-NBA Second Team selection, is averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game and has scored 40+ points in his last two games. Minnesota is also led by three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves (10-7) have advanced to the Western Conference Finals the last two seasons.

Four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker, the Suns’ all-time leading scorer and two-time Olympic gold medalist, ranks in the top 15 in the NBA in scoring (26.4 PPG) and assists (6.9). Phoenix has won 8 of its last 10 games. The Suns, 11-7, are sixth in the Western Conference, and also feature 2023 NBA All-Defensive Team selection Dillon Brooks.

Phoenix-Minnesota will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team. NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action while Robbie Hummel will be dedicated to the Suns and Austin Rivers to the Timberwolves, who played for them from 2022-2023.

Phoenix-Minnesota will now be the only game streaming on Peacock NBA Monday. The previously scheduled Sacramento-Indiana and San Antonio-New Orleans games will be available in their local markets.

