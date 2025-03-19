GRANT HOLLOWAY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM NANJING, CHINA THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND CNBC

Peacock to Stream All Events Beginning This Thursday, March 20; Encore Presentation on NBC on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Ato Boldon, Trey Hardee, and Paul Swangard to Call the Action

Paris Olympic Track & Field Stars Compete for World Championship Medals

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2025 – Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist Grant Holloway headlines NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2025 World Indoor Championships from Nanjing Sports Training Centre in Nanjing, China, this week across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.

Peacock will exclusively stream all events live beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 20, at 10:05 p.m. ET (which, due to the 12-hour time difference, will be the morning of March 21 in Nanjing). Both NBC and CNBC will present encore coverage throughout the weekend, with NBC’s window being Sunday, March 23, at Noon ET.

Team USA is expected to be led by Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist Grant Holloway, who’s aiming for his third consecutive world indoor 60m hurdles title and has not lost an indoor hurdles race since 2014 – his sophomore year of high school. Additionally, two-time Olympic pole vault medalist Sam Kendricks, two-time reigning world outdoor shot put champion and U.S. record holder Chase Jackson, two-time reigning U.S. indoor 400m champion Alexis Holmes, 1500m Tokyo Olympian Heather MacLean, and U.S. indoor 800m record holder Josh Hoey are all expected to compete.

A strong international contingent is expected to toe the line this week, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), aiming to pull off the 1500/3000m double gold, two-time reigning Olympic pole vault gold medalist and world record holder Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull (Australia), and Tokyo Olympic 5,000m bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia), who also earned 3000m silver at the 2024 World Indoor Championships.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the action with four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

How to Watch – Thursday, March 20-Sunday, March 23 (all times ET) :



Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

TV: NBC, CNBC

DATE

TIME (ET)

PLATFORM

Thursday, March 20

10:05 p.m. (Day 1 AM)

Peacock (LIVE)

Friday, March 21

6:30 a.m. (Day 1 PM)

Peacock (LIVE)



10:05 p.m. (Day 2 AM)

Peacock (LIVE)

Saturday, March 22

6:30 a.m. (Day 2 PM)

Peacock (LIVE)



11:30 a.m.

CNBC*



2:30 p.m.

CNBC*



10:05 p.m. (Day 3 AM)

Peacock (LIVE)

Sunday, March 23

7:35 a.m. (Day 3 PM)

Peacock (LIVE)



Noon

NBC*



3:30 p.m.

CNBC*



5:30 p.m.

CNBC*



*Encore presentation

