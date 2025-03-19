GRANT HOLLOWAY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM NANJING, CHINA THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND CNBC

 Skip navigation
MIAMI’S CAM WARD TOPS CHRIS SIMMS’ 2025 NFL DRAFT QUARTERBACK RANKINGS; AVAILABLE NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” PODCAST
USA TRACK & FIELD AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028
RORY MCILROY WINS THE 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK – NOTES AND QUOTES

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
MIAMI’S CAM WARD TOPS CHRIS SIMMS’ 2025 NFL DRAFT QUARTERBACK RANKINGS; AVAILABLE NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” PODCAST
USA TRACK & FIELD AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028
RORY MCILROY WINS THE 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK – NOTES AND QUOTES

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
GRANT HOLLOWAY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM NANJING, CHINA THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND CNBC

Published March 19, 2025 11:02 AM

Peacock to Stream All Events Beginning This Thursday, March 20; Encore Presentation on NBC on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Ato Boldon, Trey Hardee, and Paul Swangard to Call the Action

Paris Olympic Track & Field Stars Compete for World Championship Medals

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2025 – Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist Grant Holloway headlines NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2025 World Indoor Championships from Nanjing Sports Training Centre in Nanjing, China, this week across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.

Peacock will exclusively stream all events live beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 20, at 10:05 p.m. ET (which, due to the 12-hour time difference, will be the morning of March 21 in Nanjing). Both NBC and CNBC will present encore coverage throughout the weekend, with NBC’s window being Sunday, March 23, at Noon ET.

Team USA is expected to be led by Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist Grant Holloway, who’s aiming for his third consecutive world indoor 60m hurdles title and has not lost an indoor hurdles race since 2014 – his sophomore year of high school. Additionally, two-time Olympic pole vault medalist Sam Kendricks, two-time reigning world outdoor shot put champion and U.S. record holder Chase Jackson, two-time reigning U.S. indoor 400m champion Alexis Holmes, 1500m Tokyo Olympian Heather MacLean, and U.S. indoor 800m record holder Josh Hoey are all expected to compete.

A strong international contingent is expected to toe the line this week, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), aiming to pull off the 1500/3000m double gold, two-time reigning Olympic pole vault gold medalist and world record holder Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull (Australia), and Tokyo Olympic 5,000m bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia), who also earned 3000m silver at the 2024 World Indoor Championships.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the action with four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

How to Watch – Thursday, March 20-Sunday, March 23 (all times ET):

  • Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)
  • TV: NBC, CNBC

DATE
TIME (ET)
PLATFORM
Thursday, March 20
10:05 p.m. (Day 1 AM)
Peacock (LIVE)
Friday, March 21
6:30 a.m. (Day 1 PM)
Peacock (LIVE)

10:05 p.m. (Day 2 AM)
Peacock (LIVE)
Saturday, March 22
6:30 a.m. (Day 2 PM)
Peacock (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.
CNBC*

2:30 p.m.
CNBC*

10:05 p.m. (Day 3 AM)
Peacock (LIVE)
Sunday, March 23
7:35 a.m. (Day 3 PM)
Peacock (LIVE)

Noon
NBC*

3:30 p.m.
CNBC*

5:30 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--