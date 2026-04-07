HALL OF FAMERS ANDRUW JONES AND CC SABATHIA, AND TWO-TIME CY YOUNG WINNER COREY KLUBER JOIN SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ANNOUNCE TEAM FOR GUARDIANS-BRAVES, THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12 AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Play-by-Play Voice Jason Benetti Joined in Booth by Andruw Jones (Atlanta 1996-2007) and Corey Kluber (Cleveland 2011-19)

Bob Costas Hosts Pregame alongside CC Sabathia (Cleveland 2001-08), Who Will Also Provide “Inside the Pitch” Commentary

Sunday Night Baseball Show Open Starring Zac Brown Band Debuts This Sunday

Peacock “Game of the Day” Features One Out-of-Market Game Streamed Nationally Each Day – Highlighted by Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series Rematch, Tomorrow, Wed. April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 7, 2026 – Hall of Famers Andruw Jones and CC Sabathia, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber join NBC Sports’ announce team for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball, as seven-time All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians visit 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Cleveland-Atlanta marks exactly 60 years since the Braves’ first-ever game in Atlanta, on April 12, 1966, against the Pirates. On that day, future Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre hit two home runs for the Braves, who lost 3-2 in 13 innings on Opening Day. Guardians’ rookie right fielder Chase DeLauter is tied for the MLB lead with five home runs.

This week’s broadcast will begin with the debut of the Sunday Night Baseball show open, starring Zac Brown Band.

This week’s Sunday Night Baseball announce team features play-by-play voice Jason Benetti joined in the booth by analysts Cory Kluber and Andruw Jones. Bob Costas will host the pregame show alongside CC Sabathia, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary during the game. Jones (2023) and Sabathia (2022) previously served as analysts for Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff.

A starting pitcher for 13 MLB seasons (2011-2023), Kluber spent his first nine years with Cleveland, where he was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star. In his 2017 Cy Young campaign, he led MLB in earned run average (2.25), complete games (five), wins (18), and finished third in strikeouts (268). Kluber was 4-1 with a 1.83 earned run average in six 2016 Postseason starts as Cleveland advanced to the World Series (losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs). Kluber returned to Cleveland in 2025 to serve as special assistant, pitching.

Jones, who will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, starred for the Atlanta Braves in 12 of his 17 Major League seasons (1996-2012). The 10-time Gold Glove winning centerfielder was second in 2005 NL MVP voting, belting an MLB-leading 51 home runs and topping the National League with 128 runs batted in. Jones was a five-time All-Star and finished his career with 434 home runs. In the 2026 World Baseball Classic he was the manager for the Netherlands national team.

A 2025 inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 2009 World Series champion (with New York Yankees) and 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner (with Cleveland), Sabathia won 251 games over his 19-year MLB career (2001-2019). A six-time All-Star, he is one of 20 pitchers in MLB history to record more than 3,000 strikeouts (3,093). Sabathia spent eight seasons with Cleveland before 11 years with the Yankees. In helping New York to the 2009 championship, he went 3-1 with a 1.98 earned run average in five Postseason starts and was named ALCS MVP. The left hander led the MLB in wins in back-to-back seasons with 19 victories in 2009 and 21 in 2010. Sabathia, who helped launch MLB Network’s ongoing “Clubhouse Edition” special game telecast series in 2021, serves as a special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred.

In his in-game role as “Inside the Pitch” commentator, Sabathia will provide insight into the pitcher’s throw-by-throw approach against a hitter during key at-bats.

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock starting May 3, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Peacock “Game of the Day” (April 7 – April 15)

One out-of-market game will be streamed nationally* on Peacock nearly every day of the season. This Wednesday in a World Series rematch four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit five-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET on Peacock.



Date Time (ET) Game Tues., April 7 9:45 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Wed., April 8 3:07 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Thurs., April 9 9:40 p.m. Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Fri., April 10 8:15 p.m. Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Sat., April 11 4:10 p.m. Athletics at New York Mets Sun., April 12 2:10 p.m. Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Mon., April 13 9:40 p.m. Texas Rangers at Athletics Tues., April 14 10:10 p.m. New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Wed., April 15 7:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

(*Note: The Peacock “Game of the Day” will not be available in the competing team markets, where it will be presented by the local rightsholder)

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--