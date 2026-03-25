ZAC BROWN BAND TO STAR IN SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL OPEN ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Highlights from Sunday Night Baseball Show Open to Premiere Tomorrow Night, During Diamondbacks-Dodgers on NBC and Peacock (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday Night Baseball Show Open Debuts April 12, Leading into Guardians-Braves (7 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock) and Follows Each Sunday Night

Credit: Evan Rohde

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 25, 2026 – Multi-platinum and three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning southern rock recording group Zac Brown Band will star in the Sunday Night Baseball show open, NBC Sports announced today.

Featuring a reimagined rendition of a rock classic and performed at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Sunday Night Baseball show open celebrates the tradition, spectacle, and joy of Major League Baseball.

The show open debuts Sunday, April 12, leading into the Cleveland Guardians-Atlanta Braves game on NBC and Peacock (7 p.m. ET) and will open Sunday Night Baseball each weekend for the rest of the season.

“We are excited for Zac Brown Band to join the star-studded marquee of show open performers on NBC’s first-of-its kind, year-round Sunday night sports franchise,” said Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports Creative Director.

“Nothing is more American than baseball. Bringing energy and people together which is exactly what we try to capture in our music.” said Zac Brown. “Getting to be part of Sunday Night Baseball and put our own spin on a classic for fans across the country is something we’re really proud of.”

Viewers will get a taste of the open beginning tomorrow night during the Arizona Diamondbacks-Los Angeles Dodgers game on NBC/Peacock (8 p.m. ET) as well as in each of the first two Sunday Night Baseball games (March 29 and April 5 on Peacock/NBCSN).

NBC Sports’ MLB schedule begins tomorrow (Thurs., March 26) with Pirates-Mets at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock by the World Series champion Dodgers raising their banner leading into the matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day presented by Adobe .

ABOUT SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL

With the addition of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC will deliver year-round primetime sports programming on the same night each week – a broadcast network first – joining NBC Sports’ presentations of Sunday Night Football (NFL) and Sunday Night Basketball (NBA). Sunday Night Baseball will be home to division rivalry games including Diamondbacks-Dodgers (March 26); Braves-Phillies (April 19); Tigers-Royals (May 10); Rangers-Angels (May 24); Cubs-Cardinals (May 31); Mets-Phillies (June 21); Yankees-Red Sox (June 28); Padres-Dodgers (July 5); Mariners-Astros (August 16); and Padres-Giants (Sept. 13).

ABOUT ZAC BROWN BAND

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning Southern rock group led by frontman Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, the band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, they’ve won three GRAMMY® Awards (including Best New Artist in 2010), sold more than 30+ million singles and 11+ million albums, amassed over 11+ billion catalog streams, and achieved 16 #1 radio singles - becoming only the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Renowned for their electrifying live performances and musicianship that transcends genres, Zac Brown Band has headlined nine North American tours and holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Boston’s historic Fenway Park, where they were inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. In December 2025 and January 2026, the band unveiled their Love & Fear limited engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas- an immersive visual and sonic experience that reimagines their greatest hits and new music through cutting-edge production. Making history as the first country band to perform at the iconic venue, the residency coincided with their eighth studio album Love & Fear, a powerful 13-track collection exploring the emotional dualities that shape the human experience. Featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, and Marcus King, the album spotlights the band’s signature blend of soulful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and cross-genre innovation. With Love & Fear, Zac Brown Band continues to push the boundaries of modern country music, reaffirming their place as one of the most compelling and versatile live acts of their generation.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--