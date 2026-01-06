ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, AND MADISON CHOCK & EVAN BATES AIM TO DEFEND U.S. TITLES AT 2026 PREVAGEN U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Alisa Efimova & Misha Mitrofanov Compete for Second Consecutive U.S. Pairs Crown

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Competition Coverage from St. Louis, Mo., Begins Tomorrow with Pairs’ and Women’s Short Program at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Making Team USA presented by Xfinity - U.S. Figure Skating will name its Olympic team on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Gabriella Papadakis, and Andrea Joyce on the Call

Practice Cam Will Stream Live on Peacock Showcasing Skaters Preparing to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 6, 2026 – Two-time world figure skating champion Ilia Malinin, two-time U.S. national champion Amber Glenn, three-time world champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates, and 2025 U.S. national champion Alisa Efimova & Misha Mitrofanov all look to defend their 2025 U.S. championship titles, headlining NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships this week. Coverage begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 7, live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. Figure Skating will name its Olympic team on Making Team USA presented by Xfinity.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

The winner of the last two world titles and three U.S. championships, Malinin will headline the men’s program. On Dec. 6, 2025, Malinin recorded a new world record free skate score (238.24) and became the first-ever athlete to cleanly land seven quadruple jumps in one program in winning his third straight Grand Prix Final title. 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown is also expected to compete this weekend.

Glenn will compete in the women’s event along with two-time U.S. champion and defending world champion Alysa Liu, 2023 U.S. champion Isabeau Levito, and two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell. Liu clinched gold in her 2025 ISU Grand Prix Final debut marking the first time the U.S. has earned first place in back-to-back women’s Grand Prix Final events (Glenn won in 2024) since Tara Lipinski won consecutive titles in 1996 and 1997.

Chock & Bates look to continue to build their momentum for the upcoming Olympics in Milan. At the 2025 ISU Grand Prix Final, the duo secured their seventh Grand Prix Final medal, the most of any ice dance team in the history of the event. Runners up at the past two U.S. Championships and former U.S. Junior champions Christina Carreira & Anthony Ponomarenko look to contend for the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships podium as will Emilea Zingas & Vadym Kolesnik. Two-time U.S. champions Maia and Alexa Shibutani, also in the field, continue their comeback and will compete to make a third Olympic team.

In the pairs category, Efimova & Mitrofanov will skate against 2024 U.S. champions Ellie Kam & Danny O’Shea, and Emily Chan & Spencer Howe.

Terry Gannon will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir, and two-time Olympic ice dance medalist (2022 gold, 2018 silver) Gabriella Papadakis as analysts, with Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce serving as reporter.

2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Tues., Jan. 6

Rinkside: Women’s Practice

Noon

Peacock



Rinkside: Men’s Practice

2:15 p.m.

Peacock



Practice Cam: Dance

4:45 p.m.

Peacock



Practice Cam: Pairs

8:15 p.m.

Peacock

Wed., Jan 7

Rinkside: Ice Dance Practice

9 a.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: Men’s Practice

11 a.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Short

8 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock



Women’s Short

8 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 8

Practice Cam: Pairs

8:30 a.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: Women’s Practice

10:30 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

8 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock



Rhythm Dance

8 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock



Men’s Short

8 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock

Fri., Jan. 9

Rinkside: Ice Dance Practice

8:30 a.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: Men’s Practice

10:30 a.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Women’s Free

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 10

Women’s Free

6 p.m.

NBC, USA Network, Peacock



Free Dance

6 p.m.

NBC, USA Network, Peacock



Men’s Free

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Free Dance

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 11

Making Team USA presented by Xfinity

2 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--NBC SPORTS--