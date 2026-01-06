 Skip navigation
“OLI” – NBCUNIVERSAL’S AI-POWERED OLYMPIC GUIDE – RETURNS WITH ENHANCED FEATURES TO PROVIDE FANS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFO ABOUT NBCU’S COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS THURSDAY, JAN. 8, AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 18 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“OLI” – NBCUNIVERSAL’S AI-POWERED OLYMPIC GUIDE – RETURNS WITH ENHANCED FEATURES TO PROVIDE FANS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFO ABOUT NBCU’S COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS THURSDAY, JAN. 8, AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 18 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, AND MADISON CHOCK & EVAN BATES AIM TO DEFEND U.S. TITLES AT 2026 PREVAGEN U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Published January 6, 2026 10:29 AM

Alisa Efimova & Misha Mitrofanov Compete for Second Consecutive U.S. Pairs Crown

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Competition Coverage from St. Louis, Mo., Begins Tomorrow with Pairs’ and Women’s Short Program at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Making Team USA presented by Xfinity - U.S. Figure Skating will name its Olympic team on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Gabriella Papadakis, and Andrea Joyce on the Call

Practice Cam Will Stream Live on Peacock Showcasing Skaters Preparing to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 6, 2026 – Two-time world figure skating champion Ilia Malinin, two-time U.S. national champion Amber Glenn, three-time world champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates, and 2025 U.S. national champion Alisa Efimova & Misha Mitrofanov all look to defend their 2025 U.S. championship titles, headlining NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships this week. Coverage begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 7, live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. Figure Skating will name its Olympic team on Making Team USA presented by Xfinity.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

The winner of the last two world titles and three U.S. championships, Malinin will headline the men’s program. On Dec. 6, 2025, Malinin recorded a new world record free skate score (238.24) and became the first-ever athlete to cleanly land seven quadruple jumps in one program in winning his third straight Grand Prix Final title. 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown is also expected to compete this weekend.

Glenn will compete in the women’s event along with two-time U.S. champion and defending world champion Alysa Liu, 2023 U.S. champion Isabeau Levito, and two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell. Liu clinched gold in her 2025 ISU Grand Prix Final debut marking the first time the U.S. has earned first place in back-to-back women’s Grand Prix Final events (Glenn won in 2024) since Tara Lipinski won consecutive titles in 1996 and 1997.

Chock & Bates look to continue to build their momentum for the upcoming Olympics in Milan. At the 2025 ISU Grand Prix Final, the duo secured their seventh Grand Prix Final medal, the most of any ice dance team in the history of the event. Runners up at the past two U.S. Championships and former U.S. Junior champions Christina Carreira & Anthony Ponomarenko look to contend for the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships podium as will Emilea Zingas & Vadym Kolesnik. Two-time U.S. champions Maia and Alexa Shibutani, also in the field, continue their comeback and will compete to make a third Olympic team.

In the pairs category, Efimova & Mitrofanov will skate against 2024 U.S. champions Ellie Kam & Danny O’Shea, and Emily Chan & Spencer Howe.

Terry Gannon will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir, and two-time Olympic ice dance medalist (2022 gold, 2018 silver) Gabriella Papadakis as analysts, with Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce serving as reporter.

2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Discipline
Time (ET)
Platform
Tues., Jan. 6
Rinkside: Women’s Practice
Noon
Peacock

Rinkside: Men’s Practice
2:15 p.m.
Peacock

Practice Cam: Dance
4:45 p.m.
Peacock

Practice Cam: Pairs
8:15 p.m.
Peacock
Wed., Jan 7
Rinkside: Ice Dance Practice
9 a.m.
Peacock

Rinkside: Men’s Practice
11 a.m.
Peacock

Pairs’ Short
8 p.m.
USA Network, Peacock

Women’s Short
8 p.m.
USA Network, Peacock
Thurs., Jan. 8
Practice Cam: Pairs
8:30 a.m.
Peacock

Rinkside: Women’s Practice
10:30 a.m.
Peacock

Women’s Short
8 p.m.
USA Network, Peacock

Rhythm Dance
8 p.m.
USA Network, Peacock

Men’s Short
8 p.m.
USA Network, Peacock
Fri., Jan. 9
Rinkside: Ice Dance Practice
8:30 a.m.
Peacock

Rinkside: Men’s Practice
10:30 a.m.
Peacock

Pairs’ Free
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

Women’s Free
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Jan. 10
Women’s Free
6 p.m.
NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Free Dance
6 p.m.
NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Men’s Free
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

Free Dance
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Jan. 11
Making Team USA presented by Xfinity
2 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--NBC SPORTS--